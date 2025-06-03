Ex-OKC Thunder Star Sends Warning to Pacers as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Confirms Plans for NBA Finals

Alright, folks—buckle up. Because what just came out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s mouth isn’t trash talk. It’s not a spicy Instagram Live. And it’s definitely not some “happy to be here” energy. This is something much rarer in today’s NBA landscape: a confident, calculated, borderline prophetic warning shot—dipped in respect, glazed in strategy, and served with a side of “we’re not here to mess around.” So no, this isn’t your typical Finals fluff piece. This one has teeth.

When asked about the Indiana Pacers ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals (June 5), SGA didn’t blink. “I don’t think they changed much… they were on a roll back then, and they’re on a roll now,” he said, sounding more like a professor breaking down game film than a 26-year-old MVP about to make history. But it’s the next part that had Thunder fans arching an eyebrow: “Defense first. It always starts there for us… you get stops, you give yourselves a chance.”

Hold up—this isn’t just some generic quote you slap on a Gatorade bottle. This is the entire Thunder playbook in four sentences. It’s SGA basically going full Mufasa: “Everything the light touches is defense.” That defensive-first mentality is the hill the OKC Thunder is absolutely ready to die on. Why? Because while the Pacers are trying to run you out of the gym, the Thunder are playing a brand of basketball that’s got more structure than a Gregg Popovich coaching seminar.

Let’s talk numbers—because yes, Shai actually brought them up himself. “Since January, us and them have the best records in the NBA,” he said. And he’s not wrong. OKC finished 68–14, the best mark in the league and the highest win total in franchise history. Their point differential? +12.9. That’s not just elite, that’s “first team to get picked in PE” elite. The last team to post a margin that high? The 1971-72 Lakers. Yeah, the squad that went on a 33-game win streak.

The Pacers? They live in chaos. They average 117.4 points this postseason, good for 7th in offensive rating. They’re fast, they’re stubborn, and they treat every possession like a fast break drill. Tyrese Haliburton’s been slicing defenses like prime Manu Ginóbili with 18.8 points and nearly 10 dimes a night. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam just snatched the Larry Bird Trophy with 24.8 PPG and shooting splits that would make Ray Allen nod approvingly.

And while SGA took the classy route, former OKC Thunder big man Kendrick Perkins went full Uncle With Opinions.

Perkins Sounds Off: What happens if the OKC Thunder wins game 1?

“Remember when we were on NBA Countdown and I said that it was a must-win for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets?” Perk said. “Well, it’s the same thing here — the Pacers better get Game 1 if they even think they have a chance in this series.”

He didn’t stop there. “Game 1 is a feel-out game, right? The Thunder haven’t faced a team like the Pacers yet — a team that loves to get up and down the floor, spread the court, and has multiple guys who can shoot the three at a high clip.”

Perk’s eyes are on the X’s and O’s too: “That’s going to force Thunder coach Mark Daigneault to go into his bag. I’m interested to see what kind of lineups he throws out, and who he puts on Pascal Siakam.” But the real mic drop?

“If they don’t win Game 1, this series is over in five. Because by Game 2, the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to figure them out — and once that happens, it’s a problem. The Thunder are elite defensively, and if they read you once, they lock in… So going into the second half of Game 1, the Pacers need to be up by 15–16 points. If they’re not? Well… your a– is grass.”

If Perkins sounds confident, it’s because he’s watching the NBA’s most well-oiled machine right now. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just wrapped a campaign where he not only led the league in scoring with 32.7 PPG but also won the regular-season MVP. Add in the Western Conference Finals MVP? That’s a hardware haul that would make Tim Duncan nod in approval.

SGA’s postseason numbers: 30.5 points, 8.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals. And he’s doing it efficiently. Around him? Jalen Williams is playing like the perfect Scottie Pippen to Shai’s MJ. Chet Holmgren is rejecting shots like he’s swiping left on bad Tinder bios. Lu Dort is guarding like every possession decides the fate of humanity.

According to DraftKings, SGA leads the Finals MVP race at -550. Haliburton trails at +650, followed by Jalen Williams and Siakam (+3000), Chet Holmgren (+7000), and… Alex Caruso (+30000), just in case Chicago fans want to feel something again. Shai put it best: “They [Pacers] play toward their identity and that’s why they’ve been really good… now it’s just about us being able to impose our will.”

That’s not bravado. That’s a mission statement. So no, this isn’t just Haliburton vs SGA. It’s not just the Pacers vs the Thunder. This is identity vs identity. Controlled fire vs absolute chaos. And if Perkins is right? Game 1 might just be Indiana’s last shot to keep this thing competitive—because once Thunder locks in, there may be no coming back.