Playoffs Game 2 Preview for Nuggets, Timberwolves, Cavs and More Including Injury Reports, Predicted Line-Ups, Odds, Where to Watch

With the first set of games in Round 1 of the playoffs done, we now move to the next stage. The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in a physical opener, while the Knicks blew past the Hawks, not without major controversy surrounding Jalen Brunson, though. On the other hand, the Cavaliers beat the Raptors thanks to Donovan Mitchell, who scored 32. While the venues of these games remain the same, have there been any changes in their injury reports or winning odds? Let’s find out.

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Timberwolves vs Nuggets

Injury Report

What’s confirmed is that Anthony Edwards has a runner’s knee, the same injury that kept Stephen Curry out for two solid months before he came back for the play-in tournament. What’s not confirmed? If he will play in game 2. ANT’s status is questionable due to right knee injury maintenance. Runner’s knee involves inflammation and soreness, which restricts movement. We saw the Wolves’ centerpiece limp at times, yet he completed Game 1 successfully with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

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The Nuggets, who had multiple injuries throughout the regular season, have managed to get their star players back in flow for the playoffs. Yet, they do have one missing piece. Peyton Watson, who dropped breakout numbers in Nikola Jokic’s absence in the regular season, is out for Game 2. It’s no surprise because the Nuggets star has been out since April 1 with a right hamstring strain.

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Predicted Lineup

Wolves Nuggets Donte DiVincenzo Christian Braun Anthony Edwards* Jamal Murray Julius Randle Aaron Gordon Jaden McDaniels Cam Johnson Rudy Gobert Nikola Jokic

Where to Watch:

Date: April 20, 2026

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Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Odds: The Wolves will have a huge load to carry if the team decides to rest Edwards for Game 2. Regardless, the odds are high for the Nuggets, which are 6.5-point favorites over the Timberwolves. The spread (Nuggets -6.5), with the over/under set at 230.5 total points. Jokic and Co. are a -258 favorite to win outright on the moneyline, while Minnesota is +210 to pull off the upset, according to DraftKings.

Knicks vs Hawks

Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have a few things to be worried about. First, they don’t want to go down 0-2 against the Knicks. Second, they need their starting center, Onyeka Okongwu, to be healthy. The latest addition to their injury report is Okongwu, who is questionable with right knee inflammation. On top of this, their backup center, Jock Landale, has been sidelined since April 1. The Hawks say he “is progressing in his rehabilitation” and “will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.”

On the other hand, the Knicks are healthy and have a clean injury report for Game 2. Although Jalen Brunson did get kicked in his groin in Game 1, the NY fans have nothing to worry about!

Predicted Lineups

Knicks Hawks Jalen Brunson Nickeil Alexander-Walker Josh Hart CJ McCollum Mikal Bridges Dyson Daniels OG Anunoby Jalen Johnson Karl-Anthony Towns Onyeka Okongwu*

Where to watch?

Date: April 20, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Odds: On Monday, oddsmakers have the Knicks as 5.5-point home favorites. For the moneyline, Hawks: +185, Knicks: -225.

Cavaliers vs Raptors

Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors led the regular season for fastbreak points. Immanuel Quickley played a key role in achieving this, and the Raptors are likely to miss him again for Game 2 vs the Cavaliers. The guard was out for Game 1 with a hamstring injury. Yet again, he remains questionable and is likely to be rested.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who seem to be strong contenders in the East, are looking healthy once again for Game 2. Their backup center, Thomas Bryant, will be out with a calf injury. He has been sidelined since April 5, but this is not their biggest concern at the moment. Cleveland should somehow make it past the 2nd round under Mitchell’s leadership.

Predicted Lineups

Cavs Raptors Donovan Mitchell Jamal Shead James Harden RJ Barrett Dean Wade Scottie Barnes Evan Mobley Brandon Ingram Jarrett Allen Jakob Poeltl

Where to watch

Date: April 20, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Odds: The Cavaliers are 8.5-point favorites over the Raptors on the spread (Cavaliers -8.5), with the over/under set at 222.5 total points. Cleveland is a -345 favorite to win outright on the moneyline, while Toronto is +275 to pull off the upset.