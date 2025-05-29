Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? All Details of Knicks vs Pacers Game 5 Injury Report

The Knicks limp into Game 5 like they just fought a freight train. Down 3–1 to the Pacers, Madison Square Garden is begging for a miracle. In the middle of it all, the big question: Is Jalen Brunson playing? Buckle up—because at this point, the Knicks are basically stitched together with KT tape and pure will.

Jalen Brunson did what he always does. Showed up. Clocked in. Carried the team. He dropped 31 points on 11-of-26 shooting, with five assists. He played like a guy who knows what the moment means.

But the Pacers weren’t messing around. Tyrese Haliburton lit them up with a 32-15-12 clinic. Siakam added 30. Obi Toppin threw in some soul-crushing threes. Every time New York made a push, Indiana answered. Final score: 130–121. Felt worse.

So Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Yes. He’s in. Brunson isn’t listed on the Game 5 injury report. Earlier ankle scare? Old news. He’s played 39+ minutes a night this series, including a full 48 in Game 2. He’s New York’s motor. If he’s breathing, he’s hooping.

Teammates? That’s a toss-up. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable with a left knee contusion. But don’t read too much into it. He dropped 24 and 12 in Game 4 after a hard fall. Expect him to suit up, probably wrapped like a mummy and ready for war.

Everyone else? Banged up, but playing. OG, Hart, and the crew know what time it is. The Pacers, meanwhile, listed Aaron Nesmith as questionable again with a right ankle sprain. Now comes another question: who’s left to throw at the Pacers in Game 5?

Knicks Depth Chart vs. Pacers – Game 5

This isn’t just about stars anymore—it’s about who can still stand, run, and maybe hit an open jumper. With bodies dropping and rotations shrinking, here’s what Tom Thibodeau is working with heading into a must-win night at Madison Square Garden:

POSITION STARTER 2nd UNIT 3rd UNIT PG Jalen Brunson Delon Wright Miles McBride SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Karl-Anthony Towns (DD) C Karl-Anthony Towns (DD) Mitchell Robinson Precious Achiuwa

The New York Knicks didn’t just lose Game 4—they got pick­ed apart. First, sloppy passes and blown rotations turned a must‑win into a 130–121 beatdown that felt worse than the final score. With 17 turnovers and only 17 assists, New York handed Indiana a ‑14 edge in points off turnovers, and that margin alone bulldozed any chance of a comeback.

Next, the Pacers outshot the Knicks—over 51.1% from the field and 46.3% from deep—but more importantly, they out‑thought them. Indiana committed just 11 turnovers, executing a game plan that exposed every Knicks weakness. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton put on a historic clinic, dropping 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds without a single turnover—joining Oscar Robertson and Nikola JokiC in playoff lore.

On the flip side, the Knicks looked like a team running on fumes. The supporting cast—banged up and inconsistent—offered little resistance, and even the raucous Garden faithful watched their home‑court advantage evaporate.

Now down 3–1 and heading home, this is do‑or‑die. If New York wants to force Game 6, they must rediscover their defensive identity, eliminate careless mistakes, and match Indiana’s relentless energy. Otherwise, the Pacers—one win from their first Finals since 2000—won’t bother coming to New York for Game 6. They’ll be coming to close the book on the Knicks’ season.