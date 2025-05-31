Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? Reviewing Knicks vs Pacers Injury Report for Game 6

Jalen Brunson is not just playing basketball—he’s playing chess while everyone else is stuck on Connect Four. And in Game 6, with the Knicks’ season on life support, he’s once again leading the charge like it’s a Tuesday night at the Garden and he’s got reservations for 40.

The Knicks staved off elimination in Game 5 with a 111-94 beatdown of the Pacers. Brunson came out looking like he had dinner plans with LeBron and MJ, dropping 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, dishing 5 assists, and grabbing 5 boards. The man basically speed ran the first quarter. Oh, and that third quarter? Another casual 16 points. Just in case Indiana had thoughts about a comeback.

That’s all very well, but will he be suiting up for Game 6?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The straight answer? Yes. Brunson’s fully healthy, not on the injury report, and definitely starting. The only thing he’s been carrying more than his minutes load is the entire Knicks franchise.

With everyone available, NYC is walking into Indiana locked in for a potential history-defying moment. Down 3–2 in the series and still swinging, Brunson & Co. has a shot to take this to Game 7 at the Garden—and at this point, you’d be foolish to count them out.

New York Knicks Depth Chart vs Indiana Pacers

With their season hanging by a thread, the Knicks leaned on a deep and versatile roster to shut down the Pacers in Game 5. Here’s how New York’s rotation shapes up as they prepare to face Indiana again in a pivotal Game 6. Depth and defense could be the difference-maker.

POSITION STARTER 2nd UNIT 3rd UNIT PG Jalen Brunson Delon Wright Miles McBride SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Karl‑Anthony Towns C Karl‑Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Precious Achiuwa

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Knicks dug deep and delivered one of their best defensive performances all season, holding Indiana under a point per possession for the first time this postseason. For a Pacers team that thrives on movement and speed, the Knicks shut the faucet off—early and often.

Mitchell Robinson, AKA “Block-ness Monster,” bullied Myles Turner out of the post, while Josh Hart played with the kind of effort that would make you bet your next paycheck on every defensive rotation. The Garden crowd barely sat during the second half, feeding off that energy.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns treated Turner like a traffic cone, Jalen Brunson and Towns, Knicks’ top two scorer,s outpaced Indiana’s entire starting five. I mean, that’s harassment!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, the bench got outscored, but Coach Thibodeau still ran a deep rotation, with Delon Wright, Landry Shamet, and Precious Achiuwa providing enough spark to keep the starters fresh. When your defense has to be dialed in for 48 minutes, that depth matters. Now comes the tough part: doing it again—in Indiana, in a building the Pacers defend like a fortress. The Knicks’ 6-2 road playoff record says they can handle it, but Indiana hasn’t lost back-to-back games since March.

Game 6 isn’t just survival. It’s legacy. And with Oklahoma City waiting, somebody’s flying out of this battle and into the Finals war. The Knicks are betting everything on Brunson’s steady hand and one more all-out effort. Don’t count them out—not yet.