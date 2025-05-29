Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? Confirming With Knicks vs Pacers Game 5 Injury Report

Welcome to the Knicks’ “Hold-My-Knee” tour, where every clutch moment comes with a side of medical drama. The series might be tied—or, if you’re being honest, Indiana’s probably cruising at 3–1—but New York’s still hanging on by a thread after a limp-out in Game 4. Fans aren’t just asking “What went wrong?” anymore. Now it’s, “Will Karl‑Anthony Towns even suit up for this do-or-die showdown?”

Game 4 was a nightmare. The Knicks got handled like a cheap suitcase, falling 105–92 thanks to bricks galore and blown defensive rotations. Towns collided hard with Aaron Nesmith late in the game, limping like a rodeo cowboy after a bad fall but still dropping 24 points and snagging 12 rebounds like the warrior we know him to be. But man, that left knee was throwing some serious shade with every step.

Officially, Karl-Anthony Towns is “questionable” with a left knee contusion. But insiders tell us he’s locked in and ready to roll. After grinding through Game 4 with a sore knee, the idea of him sitting out Game 5? Nah, not happening. Expect to see him out there, maybe sporting some extra padding or rocking a knee brace that screams “don’t mess with me.”

Aaron Nesmith, on the other hand, is still a bit of a question mark. He’s battling a right ankle sprain and is teetering on that classic “game-time decision” cliffhanger. As for the rest of the Knicks? They’re good to go, no surprises or excuses—just business as usual.

With that said, let’s break down who’s actually taking the court tonight in what might be the most injury-laced Knicks playoff game in recent memory. Here’s the depth chart and the lineup New York’s rolling with as they try to keep this series alive.

The New York Knicks’ Depth Chart vs Indiana Pacers for Game 5

As the Knicks brace for Game 5 against Indiana, their depth chart reveals a roster built on adaptability, hustle, and grit. With injuries reshaping the rotation and Coach Tom Thibodeau constantly tweaking matchups, New York’s strength lies not just in its stars, but in the flexibility of its role players.

POSITION STARTER 2nd UNIT 3rd UNIT PG Jalen Brunson Delon Wright Miles McBride SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Karl‑Anthony Towns (DD) C Karl‑Anthony Towns (DD) Mitchell Robinson Precious Achiuwa

On Tuesday night, Tyrese Haliburton lit up Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He dropped 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds—without a single turnover. The Pacers beat the Knicks 130–121 and took a 3–1 series lead. Haliburton became the first player since 1977–78 to post that stat line in the playoffs. Only Nikola Jokic and Oscar Robertson have ever hit 30–15–10 in a postseason game.

Pascal Siakam added 30 points and grabbed four steals. It was Tyrese’s second career playoff triple-double. Obi Toppin nailed a dagger three with 46 seconds left to seal the win. The crowd was electric—Jermaine O’Neal, Lance Stephenson, Triple H, 50 Cent, and Jelly Roll were all in the building. John Haliburton returned to his suite after missing previous games due to a first-round incident.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson scored 31. Towns powered through his injury for 24 points and 12 boards. OG Anunoby added 22. But the Knicks never closed the double-digit gap. “We’ve all got to be better as a team,” Towns said after playing through a left leg scare. Now, it’s win or go home at MSG.