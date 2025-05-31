Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? Reviewing Knicks vs Pacers Injury Report for Game 6

It’s almost here! One half of the NBA Finals is set after the Oklahoma City Thunder dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves. But now, the New York Knicks must channel Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant and survive the wilderness that is this playoff gauntlet to make sure they join the Thunder in the finals. And to do that, Karl-Anthony Towns will need to step up — just like he did in Games 3 and 5.

However, KAT has become a constant presence on the Knicks’ injury report after suffering a left knee contusion in Game 4. So, Knicks fans, to ease your worries, let’s look at the injury report turned in by the team.

New York Knicks Injury Report – Will Karl-Anthony Towns play tonight?

Despite the aforementioned injury in Game 4, Karl-Anthony Towns put on a show in Game 5. He registered 24 points and 13 rebounds to secure to keep the Knicks’ hopes for a title alive. And it seems he was able to do so because his knee is healing up nicely. How do we know that?

via Imago May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Well, he is off the Knicks’ latest injury report. Meaning. Karl-Anthony Towns is available to play in the upcoming game against the Indiana Pacers. And a healthy KAT will be a real handful for the Pacers to deal with in Game 6, even if they have the advantage in this series while also playing at home.

Another thing working in the Knicks’ favour is that with Karl off the injury report, the Knicks have no injuries among their ranks. On the other hand, the Pacers will miss Isaiah Jackson, who’s OUT as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon. Tony Bradley is also QUESTIONABLE to appear in this game as he recuperates from a strained hip flexor.

All in all, personnel-wise, the Knicks have the edge on the Pacers. But how can they force a Game 7 against a team that has a 3-2 lead against them?

Here’s how the Knicks can force a Game 7 out of the Pacers

If the Knicks want to force a Game 7, it starts with defense. Game 5 was their blueprint. They held the Pacers to just 94 points on 97 possessions—Indiana’s worst offensive game of the playoffs, per John Schuhmann of NBA.com. The Knicks rotated, switched, and scrapped. They made the Pacers work late into the shot clock and forced them into no-advantage situations. That kind of collective effort? It has to travel.

Jalen Brunson has to bring that same fire. He bounced back big in Game 5, scoring 32 points. His performance showed one thing — the Knicks were not playing around anymore. He was aggressive, both early in the game and early in the shot clock. When Nesmith pressured him full-court, Brunson flipped it into an edge. That’s what stars do—take the challenge and turn it around.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns? He gutted through a bruised knee and still dropped 24 and 13. The matchup with Siakam allowed him to play bigger. The Knicks crushed Indiana in the paint, 60-34. That has to happen again. If Towns is that forceful inside, Indiana’s defense bends.

Finally, the Knicks can’t beat themselves. In Game 5, they won the turnover battle, grabbed more boards, and got 12 more shots up. That’s how you win playoff games—defend hard, let your stars shine, and own the possession game.