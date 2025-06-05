Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight in Game 1 vs OKC Thunder? Pacers Injury Report Before NBA Finals 2025

Oh how we’ve prayed for this day to come. The NBA Finals are finally here. After probably one of the most exciting post seasons in a while, the Pacers and Thunder will go head-to-head for a brand new banner. OKC have technically won one ages ago, but none in the City. Both have a point to prove. It will basically be constructive puppetry vs controlled chaos right from Game 1. And despite that chaos, watching the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam ball it out in front of the world is a sight to see.

It says a lot about Siakam winning the ECF MVP when Hali is in the same team. But you can’t even blame the officials for doing that. The former championship-winning forward has his sights on something no one else on the court will have – a second ring on his finger. But is Siakam even fit for Game 1?

Pacers injury report ahead of Thunder clash

Playing 78 games, the Cameroonian ended the regular season with 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game. It’s a dub for Indiana that he’s available tonight. Can you imagine them without their lethal scorer up front? The Pacers are the most efficient shooters in the playoffs, with a 49.1% average from the field. And Siakam’s 51.9% season average is a big part of that. He has experience on his side, which matters the most as he is one of the key players for the Pacers.

“We enjoy being the underdogs. We’ve been the underdogs since I got here for the last three years. Every game in the playoffs, it felt like nobody wanted us to win. We’re here and nothing’s new. We’re going to attack it with the same mindset,” said Siakam, eyeing to give his teammates a taste of what it’s like. Even Myles Turner called him the unsung hero of the playoffs. His performance in the upcoming series will be crucial as the Pacers aim to capture their first NBA title.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks on during the first quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Unlike the Thunder, the Pacers’ injury report reads a lot of reds. Sure, Haliburton, Turner, and the rest of their core are all fit and healthy. But their squad depth has been one of their underappreciated weapons. And that’s what they’ll be lacking for Game 1 at least. Jarace Walker (ankle sprain) and Isaiah Jackson (torn Achilles) are out, while Tony Bradley (hip flexor strain) is questionable.

Pacers expected lineup vs Thunder

The Thunder’s ability to stay healthy throughout the playoffs has to be studied. It seems like forever since Nikola Topic has been the only out on their injury report. He’s been on the sidelines due to a torn ACL for a while now. So their gameplan will have no stopgap due to their injuries. For the Pacers? It might not impact their starting 5, but definitely their rotation. So on that note, this is their projected lineup in Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton Shooting Guard Andrew Nembhard Small Forward Aaron Nesmith Power Forward Pascal Siakam Center Myles Turner

What a game we have on our hands. OKC were definitely the favourites to reach here. But the Pacers? This Cinderella run has been just like the Mavs’ 2011 run. We all know what happened then. Will Indiana do the same?