Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Pacers Injury Report for NBA Finals Game 2

Maybe the ECF MVP didn’t get to flex his muscles as much in the headlines. But Pascal Siakam still outscored everyone else on his team in their 111-110 Game 1 win. And his play showed exactly what’s needed from the only former winner on the Pacers. Spicy P brought in the Cameroonian spices and subdued the Thunderous OKC to a shell of what they’re actually capable of. And that speaks volumes about his pedigree.

But this is no time to slack off. They only got one due to yet another Tyrese Haliburton last-minute winner. If Indiana didn’t turn up in the 4th quarter as they always do, who knows what would’ve ended up happening? So, who does Rick Carlisle have at his disposal for tonight?

Pacers injury report ahead of Thunder clash

Carlisle’s intention of getting Siakam in January 2024 was to complement Haliburton. His pedigree made sure to makes the Pacers a team with controlled chaos, and impossible to read. But according to his own admission, “The Siakam trade took things to another level.” And why wouldn’t it? The former Raptors forward just needed an out from a team that overachieved. So to go from that to another team with a cinderella story just speaks of his specialty.

The current holder of the Larry Bird trophy is too vital to be out of the team. Luckily, that’s not the case tonight, and he is available for Game 2 in Oklahoma, according to ESPN. “We brought in a champion, and then you brought in someone that’s been there before … someone who had to work his way up,” Pacers big man Myles Turner said. “He’s a G League champion, G League finals MVP, and (an) All-Star. (He’s) someone who’s also seen the highs and lows and (has) that championship experience. There’s only so much I can tell guys.”

There’s just two players confirmed out for the game: Jarace Walker (ankle) and Isaiah Jackson (torn ACL). Jackson’s been absent from the team for a long time now, so that’s not really anything to fret about. But Walker was a big part of their rotation. It’s a no-brainer that they’ll need all they can get for a Game 2 against the best of the West.

Pacers predicted lineup vs Thunder

It does seem like Mark Daigneault tried to throw Indiana off guard by putting Carson Wallace into the 5 instead of the usual Isaiah Hartenstein. But well, when you have Tyrese Haliburton in the team, it’s not over until it is. But Carlisle took no such risk in the game, and their five is expected to be the same as Game 1. This is how we expect the Pacers to line up:

Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton Shooting Guard Andrew Nembhard Small Forward Aaron Nesmith Power Forward Pascal Siakam Center Myles Turner

There’s no doubt that this game is going to be box office. For all we know, OKC might come out fighting from the get-go due to their backs being against the wall. But do you think Pascal Siakam and the Pacers have what it takes to take yet another 2-0 lead?