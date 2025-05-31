Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight? Reviewing Knicks vs Pacers Injury Report for Game 6

“We played hard, but they played harder. What’s your point? I don’t get it,” said Pascal Siakam to a reporter trying to get a rise out of him. But that’s just the cross you must bear when you blow the opportunity to bounce the Knicks in 5 games in front of your home fans. And now, the Pacers will have to do everything they can to make sure the Knicks can’t make this a 7 game series.

However, Aaron Nesmith going down in Game 3 served as a grim reminder. Especially to the raucous Indiana crowd. It was a reminder that no matter how high you’re riding, injuries can always tear you down. So, let’s be sure that’s not the case by diving into the Pacers’ injury report.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report – Will Pascal Siakam play in Game 6?

Pascal Siakam didn’t have the best Game 5 against the New York Knicks. He shot just 5-13 from the field (and this is in a series where he’s not gone below 7), scoring 15 points with 2 fouls and 2 turnovers. All in all, he would have liked to do better for his team, given the circumstances. And now, he has the opportunity to rectify his shortcomings in the upcoming game.

via Imago Apr 4, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts to a foul in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After all, the Pacers veteran is not on the injury report. Meaning, Pascal Siakam is AVAILABLE to start in Game 6 against the New York Knicks. And we’re sure he’ll relish the idea of getting his revenge on Karl-Anthony Towns, who abused the mismatch against him to lead the Knicks to victory.

But something the 31-year-old won’t be pleased by is having 2 of his teammates appear on the injury report. The first one is Isaiah Jackson, who’s OUT of the game with a torn Achilles. And joining him to round out the injury report is Tony Bradley, whose appearance in this game is QUESTIONABLE owing to a strained hip flexor.

But unlike them, the Knicks are injury-free and will be raring to go out to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and force a Game 7. But there are still a lot of ways the Pacers can stop that from happening.

Here’s how the Pacers can prevent a Game 7

If the Pacers want to avoid a Game 7 at the Garden, it starts with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam setting the tone early. Haliburton needs to shake off that quiet Game 5—just eight points and six assists—and get back to creating clean looks before the Knicks defense can settle. Indiana thrived in transition, scoring 31 points on 22 possessions, and they’ll need to push that pace again Saturday.

Siakam, meanwhile, needs to handle Karl-Anthony Towns more effectively. Game 5 was the first time he guarded Towns more than Myles Turner did—and it didn’t go well. Towns played bigger, scored 24, and the Knicks dominated the paint 60–34. Siakam must body up and limit Towns’ easy touches. If not, Towns will keep bullying his way to the rim.

via Imago May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the hoop past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pacers also need to control the possession game. In Game 5, they turned it over 20 times, leading to 24 Knicks points. That can’t happen again. They’ve been getting higher-quality shots most of the series, but not if they’re giving the ball away before they even get one.

Bottom line? Get Haliburton downhill early, keep Siakam out of foul trouble, value the ball, and stop Towns from camping in the paint. Do that, and they can finish this thing at home.