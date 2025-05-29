Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report for ECF Game 5

What a postseason Tyrese Haliburton is having! He is coming off dropping a 30-point triple-double against the New York Knicks in Game 4. His team is now 3-1 up in the Eastern Conference Finals. But even better, his dad’s ban on attending NBA games was lifted.

Everything seems to be going his way right now. But there’s a fickle aspect of the game that can derail even the greatest of athletes — injuries. We saw Stephen Curry watch helplessly as the Dubs lost 4 consecutive games to the Timberwolves. And no one wants a repeat of that in the East. So let’s look at the Pacers’ latest injury report to determine whether Tyrese Haliburton may be compromised heading into Game 5 of this series.

Indian a Pacers Injury Report – will Tyrese Haliburton play tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton is in the top three for points, rebounds, and assists for the Indiana Pacers in this postseason. To say he’s important to this squad would be doing him a disservice. Hali is the heartbeat of this Pacers lineup and he’s proven it time and again this postseason with clutch shots and incredible plays. Truth be told, losing him would debilitate the Pacers.

via Imago May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

So you Indiana fans will be glad to hear that the 25-year-old is off the Pacers’ latest injury report. That means, Tyrese Haliburton is AVAILABLE for Game 5 against the New York Knicks. However, the Pacers haven’t turned in a clean injury report for this game. In fact, one of their starters is on it.

After hurting his ankle in an earlier game, Aaron Nesmith finds himself listed as QUESTIONABLE ahead of Game 5 against the Knicks. His status is seen as day-to-day by Rick Carlisle and the Pacers. However, being 3-1 up, the Pacers may not want to risk further injury to Nesmith. Finally, Isaiah Jackson, who suffered a torn Achilles earlier in the season against the Pelicans, will also miss the upcoming Knicks game.

But that’s pretty much it for the Pacers as far as injuries go. The Knicks, on the other hand, have a grave concern among their squad. Karl-Anthony Towns, a key starter for Tom Thibodeau‘s sqaud, is QUESTIONABLE to appear in Game 5 against the Pacers. If KAT misses this game, it may be wraps for New York. After all, they are down in this series by a huge margin.

That said, with half the job done, what do the Pacers need to do to end the Knicks title hopes once and for all? Let’s see.

Can the Pacers get it done in 5?

After Tuesday’s win, the Pacers lead the series 3–1. And the momentum? It’s firmly on Indiana’s side right now. Tyrese Haliburton’s 32-point, 12-rebound, 15-assist masterpiece with zero turnovers in Game 4 showcased the brilliance that can demoralize opponents early in a playoff series. Pascal Siakam’s 30 points and Bennedict Mathurin’s 20 bench points in just over 12 minutes gave the Knicks no breathing room.

Yet Game 5 looms at Madison Square Garden, where New York is just 3–5 in postseason games. The Knicks have stars—Jalen Brunson dropped 31, KAT chipped in 24 and 12 boards, and OG Anunoby scored 22—but they haven’t found a way to slow this Pacers attack for a full 48 minutes.

via Imago May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

History warns caution: only 13 teams have ever rallied from a 3–1 deficit. Indiana’s depth—with Myles Turner guarding the rim and Andrew Nembhard stabilizing the point—looks ready to close it out.

If the Pacers bring the same energy, share the ball like they did on Tuesday, and keep turnovers in check, this series could end in Game 5. There’s still a chance for Knicks dramatics, but right now, the Pacers seem poised to put it to bed. All in all, Game 5 will be a barn-burner, regardless of who wins it.