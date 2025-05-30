“I’ve Been Kissed Harder”: TNT’s Reggie Miller Takes Serious Objection to NBA Refs’ Decision as Knicks Try Forcing Game 6

You know things are getting spicy when Reggie Miller, the same guy who torched the Knicks for 8 points in 9 seconds, grabs the mic and goes insane in protest. If you’re wondering what on Earth he was talking about—it wasn’t Valentine’s Day flashbacks. It was Reggie absolutely roasting a foul call during Game 5 between the Knicks and Pacers. Let’s just say the whistle was softer than a Carmelo Anthony closeout on defense.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals had everything: drama, a 22-point Knicks lead, injury updates, questionable officiating, and Jalen Brunson playing like he’s got a Finals MVP speech in his Notes app. But Reggie’s mini-rant was the cherry on top of an already deliciously chaotic game that ended 111-94 in favor of New York.

Midway through the third quarter, with the Knicks up and the Pacers trying desperately to claw their way back, Karl-Anthony Towns got whistled for his fourth foul. The contact? Minimal. The reaction? Academy Award-worthy. And that’s when Reggie let the world know exactly how he felt: “Come on now, I’ve been kissed harder than that.”

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller

It was the type of call that would’ve made even James Harden raise an eyebrow. The timing couldn’t have been worse for the Knicks either—Towns had 17 points and 10 rebounds by halftime, was a +17 at the break, and had just helped push the Knicks to a 72-52 lead. Then boom—whistle. Bench. Pacers run. Suddenly, Indiana cuts it to 74-62.

Even the TNT crew couldn’t keep it together after Reggie’s comment, and fans online were loving it. Some joked that Reggie’s quote might be more iconic than his choke sign. Okay, maybe not that iconic, but you get the point.

Knicks dominate, Reggie not happy with foul trouble

Despite Towns sitting, New York didn’t flinch. Tom Thibodeau subbed in Precious Achiuwa, and Jalen Brunson took matters into his own hands like it was a mid-2000s Dwyane Wade playoff run. He hit a step-back three and drew a foul on Obi Toppin—yes, the former Knick—because poetic justice is still undefeated. That four-point play was the start of a 12-0 run that basically shut the Pacers down for good.

Brunson ended with 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, becoming the Knicks’ human flamethrower once again. And when we say he’s cooking, we mean hibachi-style—think Gilbert Arenas in his prime without the locker room dramatics.

Towns, meanwhile, put up 24 points, 13 boards, and finished a game-high +26. The Knicks even held Indiana under 100 points, a playoff first for the Pacers this season. It’s the kind of defense that would make Pat Riley nod in approval. The Knicks shot 49.4% from the field, which might as well be Splash Brothers territory compared to the Pacers’ 40.5%. Indiana went ice cold from three, shooting 33.3%. That percentage dropped faster than the Lakers’ title odds after the All-Star break.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton? Just 8 points on 2-for-7 shooting. For a guy who usually drops dimes like Steve Nash at a charity game, he looked more like the assistant ball boy in this one. Pascal Siakam tried to pick up the slack with 15 points and 5 assists, but it was like watching Paul George in a closeout game: fine, but just not enough.

The Knicks also took the rebounding battle (45-40) and won the turnover war (15-19), and let’s not forget the throwback moment: Brunson and Towns became the first duo since Shaq and Kobe in 2002 to each score 20+ in the first five games of a Conference Finals. We’re not saying banner #18 is around the corner, but Knicks fans have definitely started Googling parade routes.

With the series now 3-2, all roads lead to Indiana for Game 6. The Pacers will be fighting to stay alive while the Knicks are trying to do what their ‘90s teams could never quite pull off: close the deal.

And if the refs are handing out fouls like Oprah hands out gifts again? Don’t worry—Reggie Miller will definitely let us know.