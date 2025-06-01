Jalen Brunson Has Spiteful Reaction to Reporter’s Tom Thibodeau Question as Knicks HC Reveals Future Plan

If you’re a Knicks fan, you probably did what most of us did after Game 6—stared blankly at the TV for twenty minutes, opened Twitter, typed “Knicks,” then deleted it before the heartbreak kicked in again. The Pacers ended New York’s magical run with a 125-108 win, and yet, the drama didn’t end on the court. Nope. The real fireworks went off during the postgame press conference, when Jalen Brunson was asked that question about head coach Tom Thibodeau. What followed was a mic drop moment, the kind that reminds you why Brunson isn’t just the team’s engine—he’s the whole dang transmission.

Asked whether head coach Tom Thibodeau was the right man for the job, Brunson shot back with a look that could shatter glass. “Is that a real question right now? Did you just ask me if I believe if he’s the right guy? Yes. C’mon,” he said, before walking off like he’d just drained a game-winner. That moment? That was leadership. That was fire. That was the heart of a team refusing to let doubt creep in.

Brunson wasn’t done. Reflecting on the season, he called the group “overconfident”—but in the best way possible. “No ounce of doubt,” he added, speaking like a man already eyeing next April. It’s the kind of mindset that has Knicks fans ready to run through walls, and maybe even believe in something they haven’t in years: sustained greatness.

But let’s rewind. Because this season? This season was anything but ordinary. The Knicks made the Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. That’s right, the last time they were this deep in the playoffs, Destiny’s Child was still together, Allen Iverson hadn’t stepped over Ty Lue yet, and fans still thought Patrick Ewing might come back through that tunnel.

So what changed? The Knicks went full Thanos and snapped their assets into Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges over the past 18 months. The result? A top-heavy, high-octane starting lineup that outworked teams and broke calculators. Jalen Brunson, in particular, was him. Like, Game 7 Melo plus Linsanity plus a prime Larry Johnson kind of “him.”

Despite a brutal regular-season stretch (0-10 against 60-win teams is the basketball version of trying to beat Mike Tyson in Punch-Out with one hand), the Knicks caught fire in the playoffs. Comeback wins. Grit. Guts. And then… Haliburton happened. The Pacers guard turned into a passing Picasso, and Siakam turned into the Siakam Raptors fans are still writing fan fiction about. Add in 34 points off turnovers in Game 6 and—poof—season over.

Still, Thibodeau’s imprint is undeniable. Say what you want about his minutes management, but the man delivers. Four years, four playoff appearances, back-to-back 50-win seasons—he’s turned the Knicks into a franchise with an identity. A stubborn, defense-first, bruising identity that fits this city perfectly.

So when Brunson stepped to that mic and had Thibs’ back, it wasn’t just a quote. It was a declaration. This team isn’t going anywhere. They believe. And after this season, maybe you should too.

Thibs Talks Future, While Towns Becomes the Awkward Third Wheel

While Jalen Brunson was silencing doubt, coach Thibodeau addressed the looming offseason, “So for us it’s to use that for motivation and determination to work all summer to prepare ourselves to make the final step and keep improving,” his words followed the usual script: decompress, assess, review, tweak, improve. But beneath the coach-speak, the message was clear. The tone was measured, but unmistakably serious. This isn’t just another offseason for the Knicks—it’s a pivotal one.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns’ future is shakier than Ben Simmons’ at the free-throw line. After trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to bring in KAT, the fit hasn’t exactly been seamless. And according to The Athletic, some Knicks players and staff were getting real tired of Towns’ defensive improv sessions. “Too often, Towns executed incorrect coverages without communicating why he did it,” the report said.

In other words, he freelanced more than JR Smith in an open gym. Now, with three years left on a massive deal, the Knicks have to decide if they’re building around KAT… or building a new exit plan for him. Let’s talk depth, or rather, the lack thereof. The Knicks spent more time on the floor than a rookie trying to guard Luka Doncic. Their bench was historically underused. No team had fewer bench points or bench minutes. That’s like trying to win a road trip with a car that has no backseat. Sure, the front’s flashy—but when someone gets tired? You’re stuck.

That’s part of why this offseason looms so large. With $192.5 million already on the books, the Knicks are officially over the luxury tax line. They’re in win-now territory—but even the most aggressive contenders need fresh legs.

Tom Thibodeau is likely staying put—Leon Rose stands by him, and so does Jalen Brunson. And with Brunson playing at an All-NBA level, the foundation is strong. But belief alone isn’t enough. New York still has to navigate the Karl-Anthony Towns question, bolster a thin bench, and find ways to ease the burden on Brunson, who’s essentially been asked to score, lead, and moonlight as the janitor.

Still, this season was no failure. It was the kind of playoff run that reignites belief—the kind that reminds you why, when Knicks basketball is clicking, it hits different.

Because if there’s one thing Brunson made clear, it’s that the Knicks aren’t done. They’re just getting started.

And next time, someone questions Thibs? Better come prepared. Because Brunson’s got time… and receipts.