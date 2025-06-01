Jalen Brunson Made Uncomfortable After Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard Suffocates Knicks In Game 6 Loss

We all know Jalen Brunson has been the lifeline, soul, and clutch-swigging coffee shot for the Knicks this season. But even the strongest hearts get squeezed, and boy, did Andrew Nembhard come with both hands, gloves, and an industrial vacuum cleaner to suck the comfort right out of Brunson in Game 6. If you were watching, expecting another classic Brunson bailout, what you got instead was a masterclass in defensive torment and New York heartbreak. Buckle in—this one’s got pickpockets, petty celebrations, and a feverish crowd that even Caitlin Clark couldn’t resist.

Let’s start with the guy who took “hounding” to new heights—Andrew Nembhard. If defense was art, this was the Mona Lisa with elbows. Nembhard guarded Brunson like rent was due yesterday, and Jalen was the landlord. Whether it was picking his pocket near halfcourt for a breakaway layup or just being a constant presence in his airspace, Nembhard turned Game 6 into Brunson’s personal haunted house.

“I just want to make him uncomfortable, wear him down, do whatever we can to stop him,” Nembhard said postgame. That wasn’t just talk. The man logged 6 of Indiana’s 10 steals and posted a stat line that would make even seasoned two-way stars jealous: 14 points, 8 assists, and a partridge in a pear tree (a.k.a. a +25 on the floor).

And he did it without being flashy. No over-the-top flexes, no trash talk—just straight-up grit. But Brunson noticed. During the fourth quarter, with the Knicks trailing 96-84, Nembhard stripped him clean, and on the walk back, Brunson gave him a subtle headbutt. It wasn’t full Zidane-in-the-World-Cup, but it was enough to say: “Yeah, I’m annoyed.” And who could blame him?

via Imago Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) runs up court after basket during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Let’s not sugarcoat it—Brunson had an off night. You know things aren’t going great when he shoots 8-of-18, has more turnovers (5) than free throw attempts (2), and finishes with a -18 on the floor. That’s not just a bad stat line; that’s “somebody reset the console” bad.

Brunson ended his season with 19 points and 7 assists, which on paper looks okay, but the impact? Minimal. The Pacers’ defense knew exactly how to trap him, close his driving lanes, and frustrate him into mistakes. If this series were a comic book, Brunson would’ve been Batman, and Game 6? That was the issue where Joker figured out all his gadgets.

And the worst part? Brunson had been the guy all series long. The heartbeat. The dude dropping 40 burgers like they were on the dollar menu. But Game 6? It was more of a soggy PB&J of a performance. And sadly for Knicks fans, it came at the worst possible time.

Pacers Cook and Caitlin Clark Adds Extra Spice

The Knicks didn’t just lose—they got run out of the building like it was Reggie Miller’s housewarming party. Indiana won 125-108 and is heading to their first NBA Finals since 2000. That’s pre-iPod, pre-Facebook, and back when the Matrix still had only one movie.

Tyrese Haliburton played the role of conductor with 21 points, 13 assists, and a +24 plus-minus. Pascal Siakam added 31 points like it was just another day at the YMCA, and Obi Toppin—yes, that Obi Toppin—dropped 18 off the bench with the same energy he used to bring at the Garden. Salt. In. The. Wound.

Even Caitlin Clark, sidelined with a left quad injury for the Fever, was courtside with her teammates—Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull—watching the Pacers work. And when Haliburton nailed a big-time three in the third, Clark trolled Brunson by doing his signature three-point celebration. That’s like borrowing someone’s car, then driving it past them doing donuts. It wasn’t mean-spirited—it was hilarious. And if you’re a Pacers fan, that was the cherry on top of a beautiful basketball sundae.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Let’s glance at the carnage.

Knicks Highlights: OG Anunoby: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns: 22 points, 14 rebounds (but shot 0-of-4 from deep). Mikal Bridges: Solid 15 on 6-of-9. shooting. Brunson: 19 points, 7 assists, but 5 turnovers and a forgettable +/- of -18. Pacers Parade: Siakam: 31-5-3 and three blocks. Haliburton: 21-13-6 and a trolling MVP. Nembhard: Defensive Player of the Universe with 14-8-6 steals. Obi Toppin: 18 points, 6 boards off the pine. Indiana as a team: Shot 54.1% from the field and 51.5% from three. That’s not just hot—that’s “leave the oven door open” hot.

This stings. But let’s not ignore the bigger picture. The Knicks had a fantastic season. Brunson elevated his status to a legit superstar. MSG was rocking again.

Now, Jalen Brunson will go into the offseason with a ton of tape to watch, especially Game 6. Because the difference between a star and a champion? It’s how you bounce back from the beatdowns. And for Nembhard? He just put the league on notice. Good luck to OKC—because if they think guarding Shai is tough, wait until they try scoring on Indiana’s backcourt.