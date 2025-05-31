Jaylen Brown’s Trade Idea Will Send Him to West Amid Viral Conversation With Stephen Curry

The NBA is a funny league for sure. 30 teams go head-to-head, with only 1 emerging victorious. It’s popping champagne and overnight benders for the players of that team. But for the rest, it’s about looking ahead with better ambitions. And this is where the off-season drama kicks in. Some players have been seen vacationing in Cancun, while some have gone totally off-grid. But for people like Stephen Curry and Jaylen Brown, it’s appearing in YouTube videos for the laughs.

The Golden State’s season was full of not-so-golden moments, which concluded in a harrowing 4-1 series loss to the Timberwolves. Was that due to Steph’s premature season-ending sprain? Maybe. But they have the future to look forward to.

The Warriors relied heavily on Curry’s skill but were held back by an aging lineup and a bench that couldn’t consistently deliver. Bringing in a player with Jaylen Brown’s two-way impact could help cover those weaknesses, yet the team’s tight salary situation and lack of valuable draft picks make landing such a star very unlikely.

And for the Chef, the aim is to get his ankle ready to play as soon as possible. That’s not what got the Dub Nation turning heads, though. It was a now-viral interaction with Jaylen Brown that got the NBA head over heels.

Well, it was viral for the fans. Steph knew the cookie was gonna pull up to the shoot with Mr. Beast. But what was he in the Bay Area for? Giving back to the community, of course. “I’m moving inconspicuous… I went to school out here so I’m just here celebrating the community, trying to jump in wherever I can jump in,” said JB in the shoot.

While JB’s contribution to the community is always well received, it’s not that aspect of his appearance that has the fans wilding. As he said, he played for the California Golden Bears for a year. And in that time, he was named first-team all-conference and Freshman of the Year in the Pac-12 Conference. This has the fans speculating- will the 2024 NBA Finals MVP end up alongside the Chef in San Fran?

Probably not- the Warriors don’t have the capital, players, or the trade picks to warrant a coup like this. But that doesn’t rule out a move to the Wild West at all. Some teams do have what the Warriors don’t to rebuild. One of them being the Spurs. Surely not, right? Lining Jaylen Brown up with Victor Wembanwaya will end the Thunder’s dominance in the West as we know it. And sure enough- a wild trade idea does send the Georgia native to the Alamo City.

Jaylen Brown to San Antonio Spurs is a possibility

Bringing in Jaylen Brown will be THE statement signing for new Spurs HC Mitch Johnson. After finishing a lowly 13th, the Spurs will be aiming for a huge upheaval. They got Wemby in their prime, just eyeing for some attacking prowess to partner him at the Frost Bank Center. So, how will Brown’s move to Texas look?

Well apart from the 2,040 mile journey, Spurs will get Brown for their No. 2 pick, No. 14 pick, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and a 2030 first-round pick (via SAS, DAL or MIN). Celtics’ huge $500 million payroll is just waiting a reprieve, while the Spurs have enough to welcome Jaylen with open arms.

“He has been arguably the best number-two option in the NBA for years. We know he can be trusted to fit into a broader system… I imagine Wemby is getting stronger, but it’d be great if he could pass the ball to Jaylen and say, “Hey, do you mind running straight into and through this brick wall for me?” And we know he can do it,” wrote Mat Rutkowski of FanSided.

Watching Jaylen Brown link up with Stephen Curry is a dream come true for most of the Dub Nation. But that won’t happen on the court. What might happen is seeing Brown in the Spurs black and grey. Could we see a Wemby-Brown duo battling it out with a Curry-Draymond Green duo next year in the West?