Julius Randle Makes Feelings Clear About Timberwolves Future as Trade Calls Mount for Kevin Durant

As the Minnesota Timberwolves head out for the season, they are preparing for many upcoming decisions. It starts from the very top. Can Julius Randle serve as the co-star next to Anthony Edwards? Ant has enjoyed his time with Randle, often praising his impact on the game. But in his first season back in the West, how is the former Knick feeling about the air in Minnesota?

He loves it. Julius Randle hasn’t given his future of a thought just yet. The Timberwolves are only hours removed from their WCF loss to the Thunder. But there’s one thing he knows about himself. Randle wants to compete for titles, and he sees a great chance to do so with the Timberwolves.

“I will say that I love it here. Um, and, uh, this is the most meaningful basketball I played in my career. Um, and you know from how the organization has made me feel um front office and then just my teammates and playing with Ant as our leader uh I love it,” he said about his first season in Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although the fit is still rocky, Randle played his best basketball with the Timberwolves. He surpassed his previous playoff career-high and even made it to his first Conference Finals. This is the closest he has been to fighting for a championship. And a huge influence on this run has been Anthony Edwards.

via Imago Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Man, he’s amazing. Um he’s everything you would want um in your star player and more. His ability to lead um how special he is and I I’ve been around great players um you know specifically Kobe and uh the mindsets are similar you know as far as how they approach the game, how they approach their craft in general and he just wants to be the best and he’s the ultimate competitor,” Randle says about Edwards.

So, without much deliberation, Julius Randle is comfortable evolving and staying in Minnesota. However, navigating that thought through the offseason isn’t going to be easy.

The dream duo for the Timberwolves

Before the Timberwolves made a storming comeback in the regular season, they were looking for possible upgrades. They wanted somebody who could relieve some pressure off their superstar. And they tried their all to make it a possibility. Their eyes were set on Kevin Durant.

And now with him likely to leave Phoenix this offseason, Channing Frye agrees he may be the best fit for Edwards.

“You look at what Minnesota needs and who they got to move or not move, and you add a guy like KD with Ant. I think Ant needs KD and I think KD needs Ant,” he said on Road Trippin’.

The Timberwolves have shown great interest in the past. Moreover, KD is an idol for Anthony Edwards, who has developed a close relationship with the Slim Reaper since the Paris Olympics. Likewise, the idea of such a trade isn’t completely dismissible right now. Even Brian Windhorst feels they could be in the hunt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“In the wake of the trade deadline, it became clear to me just how significant and how hard Minnesota tried to get Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. Now, it was a Herculean effort because both teams are in the second apron… I could see them considering revisiting this,” he said about the possibility.

Durant’s inclusion would solve one major crisis. Defenses will have two juggernauts to worry about. The Thunder were able to silence Edwards as the lone threat. But when you add a seven-footer who, even at 36, is capable of averaging 27, it changes the landscape of how defenses will have to plan for the Timberwolves.

There are several concerns with making the move, too. Durant’s production hasn’t dropped, but he’s still aging. Furthermore, with two second apron teams, formulating a trade is always complicated. However, it’s an enticing option nonetheless and puts Julius Randle’s future in jeopardy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How do you think the Timberwolves should play this? Let us know your views in the comments below.