Julius Randle’s Wife Shares 5-Word Emotional Message Amid Uncertain Timberwolves Future

The Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t take what the Oklahoma City Thunder dished out. And they got a taste of their own medicine as the Thunder bounced them from the Playoffs in 5. But even as an NBA insider reports uncertainty over his T-Wolves future, Julius Randle has one thing to fall back on—family.

You see, Julius’ wife, Kendra, has been his ride or die since 2017 when they got hitched. Ever since they’ve shared a blissful married life, raising their children together as Randle hunts for his first chip. And tonight, she expressed her happiness in Randle’s efforts, even if he didn’t come away with the win in this series.

“I’m so proud of you🤍,” Kendra wrote on her Instagram story. She seems very proud of her husband for the way he played this postseason. This wholesome dynamic is exactly what makes them such a great couple. And their bond was recently on full display earlier in the night as she aced a quiz about her husband.

An ESPN reporter asked Kendra some questions about Julius Randle. And she rattled off the answers without breaking a sweat. It went a long way in showing just how well she knew Julius. From his current head coach to why he wears the number 30 — she answered these questions faster than you could blink. Even Julius’ kid got into the mix, as he correctly said that Prestonwood retired Randle’s jersey.

Even a trick question about against whom he scored his career-high points tally couldn’t throw off Kendra. It was the Minnesota Timberwolves, for those wondering. However, speaking of the T-Wolves, it seems that the Randle family may have to bid farewell to the club that welcomed him with open arms. At least, that’s what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst‘s report says.

Julius Randle may be on his way out of the Minnesota Timberwolves

No one was sure how the T-Wolves’ decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle last October would pan out. The Knicks gained a dominant center who completed their team, while the Timberwolves got two solid veterans in Donte DiVincenzo and Randle. However, fast forward to May 2025, and it’s clear that this trade worked out for both teams. Even if they met with the same postseason fate as each other.

And KAT will probably remain in New York for the foreseeable future. Yet, the same cannot be said for Julius Randle, according to Brian Windhorst. Windy recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast and dropped a bombshell about the uncertain futures of three Minnesota Timberwolves stars — Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid, and finally, Julius Randle.

“Well, I don’t think they can keep this team together. The core, they can, but… so Julius Randle’s a free agent. Nickeil Alexander Walker is a free agent and Naz Reid is a free agent. He has an opt out which I’m sure he’s going to take…I would be surprised if they were able to re-sign all three guys. I suppose they could trade another player off to keep them, maybe they can, I mean, I don’t know, but I would be kind of surprised if they could afford all three,” said the ESPN insider.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts after being called for a foul against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the third quarter at Chase Center.

You see, Randle has a player option for the final year in his contract that will see him net a cool $30.9 million. But herein lies the problem. Spotrac estimates that the T-Wolves might exceed their salary cap by a whopping $40 million next season. So they will certainly need to make some cuts to their payroll.

And an aging veteran with a hefty $30 million salary may fit the bill in that regard. So even if Julius himself picks up the player option, there’s a chance that the Wolves may think it’s better to part ways with him. Then they can hedge their bets on a player who has a more team-friendly contract. That said, they still haven’t set anything in stone.

Even Windy’s report is based on speculation, for the most part. So, will Randle stay? No one knows for certain. But his postseason performances have definitely made this decision much harder for the Timberwolves.