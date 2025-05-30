Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Sends Clear Message to Knicks WAGs for ECF Game 5

This Eastern Conference Finals series has been a special ride for the entire New York as the Knicks make a comeback after 25 years of drought. But for their superstar, Karl-Anthony Towns, the same has meant much more on a personal level too. First, he celebrated fifth anniversary with girlfriend Jordyn Woods. Then, in the crucial Game 3 win that “meant a lot,” he celebrated his late mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, on Dominican Mother’s Day, dropping a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds with, “My mom’s side of the family hit me up and told me they were going to be watching the game with my aunts.” Still, the Knicks were down 3-1 vs the Indiana Pacers. So, heading into a straight-up do-or-die Game 5 against the team the Knicks lost to in the ECF semifinals last year, Towns could use all the support. One, he creates himself.

The 29-year-old phenom doesn’t seem to have any game-day superstition. But he carries his late mother close to him all the time. In the ink behind his right ear, there’s a “4:/13” tattoo. It translates to his favorite verse, “Philippians 4:13, which reads, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” But it also denotes the date that the young talent lost his mother due to COVID-19: April 13, 2020. He also wears a wrist band with 4/13 stitched on it. And for support from outside the lines, comes from one of his biggest fans– his girlfriend, Jordyn.

Last week, as New York got ready to face the Pacers in the first ECF game, Woods shared photos with her Instagram followers. In those, her nails were painted in the Knicks orange and blue colored stars, with one finger repping No. 32 and one had “I♥️ NY.” She was also seen in the Knicks jersey on many of the games. And as the D-day comes, and the energy in the city is electric, a mix of hope and pure, unadulterated playoff anxiety, she is not stepping out of her sideline duties, but in some chic, classic, Vogue style!

Earlier this week, the model, entrepreneur, and WAG sat down with Vogue to talk about, “the courtside scoop on everything WAG-worthy,” as the article mentions. When a Vogue editor, Chloe Malle, shared the article post, Woods re-shared it on her Instagram story. The caption? “it’s game night! meet the it WAGs with their it Bags.” And who was featured in this high-fashion, high-stakes lineup?

None other than Jordyn Woods, alongside Kendall Murray (girlfriend of the Jets’ Braiden McGregor), Katia Reguero Lindor (wife of the Mets’ Francisco Lindor), and Marta Xargay Casademont (wife of the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart). Vogue did an exclusive piece, diving into what these influential women carry in their “It bags” on game day and while sharing her essentials, Woods also shared her take on superstitions.

Vogue’s Cortne Bonilla asked Jordyn, “Do you have any superstitions?” And well, let’s just say that “any” might be undermining what Woods’ responded with. “New superstitions develop every single game. I’m like, okay, we won this time so I have to keep things the same. I have a little toy in my bag that his agent’s daughter gave me, it’s still in there. And I haven’t changed my nails.”

She’s even been spotted with a custom cup repping KAT’s No. 32 jersey. And hey, with the Knicks currently, when this story was written, holding a lead in this must-win Game 5, maybe those superstitions are working!

Speaking of that lead, as the teams broke for halftime, the Knicks were up 56-45! Karl-Anthony Towns was absolutely balling out. He went into the locker room with a monster 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and had already snatched 10 rebounds. The man was a team-high +17 in his 19 minutes. That’s the kind of first half the Knicks desperately needed from their big man with their season on the line.

While the Pacers’ starters were struggling (Tyrese Haliburton had zero field goals in the first half!), KAT and Jalen Brunson were carrying the load for New York, combining for 29 of the team’s points. It’s a good start, and Knicks fans (and Jordyn) have to be feeling a little more optimistic. And turns out the superstition did work.

Update: The Knicks dug themselves right out of the grave, bringing the series to a 3-2, in favor of the Pacers, by winning Game 5 in a dominating 111-94 finish. Towns ended the night with another double-double performance of 24 points and 13 rebounds on 10 of 2o shooting from the field and a +26 in 36 minutes.

As for Woods, she’s not just on the sidelines fashioning those perfectly on-point nails and outfits. But behind the scenes, she is as involved as Towns.

She’s not just cheering from the sidelines, she’s practically part of the style playbook

Now, let’s talk about Jordyn and KAT, because their story is more than just courtside appearances – though, let’s be real, she nails those every single time. Jordyn has been a rock for Karl-Anthony for years, and she’s always done it with a flair that’s uniquely hers. Remember, these two were friends long before they were a couple, meeting after the demise of his mother in 2020 and her father in 2017. That kind of connection? It builds a foundation that’s stronger than any playoff defense.

Towns himself has said how much she means to him, especially after his mom’s passing. He felt like his mom made sure he’d be with Jordyn, someone who truly understood what he was going through. He’s gushed about how she, “held me down more than the world knows,” through family losses, a car accident, and even his own bout with COVID-19.

And Jordyn? She’s been there, “ten toes down,” as KAT put it. She’s not just a spectator; she’s involved. He even joked that she’s become a “basketball savant” from watching so much film with him. Talk about dedication!

When it comes to game day, Jordyn’s approach to her look is as thoughtful as her support. “I LOVE a theme, I don’t know if it’s the Libra in me,” she told Vogue. “But it’s the playoffs, so how many custom things can I come up with? I like to think about how creative we can get with it while still being comfortable. I never want to be too much, but I’m not quiet luxury either.” That perfectly sums up her vibe – present, stylish, but always authentically Jordyn.

Their journey has been pretty public, from going official on Instagram back in September 2020 with those dreamy vacation pics, to coordinated Halloween costumes (Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf – classic!), and even making a joint appearance at the White House to discuss social justice initiatives. That’s power couple moves right there.

They’ve hit Paris Fashion Week together, with KAT known for his own distinct NBA fashion sense, and Jordyn always looking effortlessly chic by his side. It’s clear they share a vibe, a love for expressing themselves, and a deep mutual respect.

What’s really telling is how they invest in each other. For Jordyn’s 25th birthday, KAT pledged to fund two of her business ventures. His letter to her was all about taking that next step in life, together. That’s believing in your partner’s dreams. And Jordyn is building those dreams, telling Vogue about her own brand, “Woods by Jordyn.”

So, when you see Jordyn Woods courtside, rocking a custom No. 32 cup or an “It Bag” featured in Vogue, it’s not just about the look. It’s a visual representation of a deep, supportive, and stylish partnership that’s been years in the making. She’s obviously his corner but that corner is also a vital part of his world, cheering him on, understanding the game (sometimes better than he thinks!), and always, always doing it with impeccable style.