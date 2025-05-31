Karl-Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Sends Strong Message Alongside Knicks WAGs on Friday

At this point, Jordyn Woods isn’t just pulling up to Knicks games to support Karl-Anthony Towns—she’s becoming part of the storyline. And on Friday night, with the Knicks fighting for their season in a must-win Game 5, Woods didn’t just sit courtside. She made a statement.

The socialite and singer showed up in a sleek white corset top that already turned heads. But it was the hoodie over it that caught attention—bold lettering across the back reading: “New York vs Everybody.“ That was defiance. And the timing wasn’t a coincidence.

The Knicks had their backs against the wall. Towns was catching heat online. Pat McAfee had just gone off on Knicks fans and celebrities earlier in the week, basically calling everyone fake. The chatter was loud. Doubters everywhere. And Jordyn answered all of it—without even speaking.

And she wasn’t alone. Sitting beside her were Jalen Brunson’s wife, Ali Marks Brunson, and Josh Hart’s wife, Shannon Hart—all in custom Knicks gear, all fully locked in. The Knicks WAGs came united, ready to match the team’s energy.

Then came the performance to match.

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds—an absolute statement game. The critics who questioned whether he could deliver under pressure? Silenced. The Knicks won it 111–94, forcing the series to a crucial Game 6. Woods has been a consistent face during the Knicks’ playoff run, but Friday felt like something more.

She wasn’t just backing Towns—she was carrying that underdog New York spirit with her. Front row. All in.

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods: The Knicks’ Unexpected Good Luck Charm?

With Jordyn Woods bringing serious playoff energy to Madison Square Garden and Kylie Jenner rejoining the party courtside, things have officially hit another level. No cap! Woods has turned her game-day “Get Ready With Me” routines into a must-watch ritual. Thousands of fans follow along as she showcases custom Knicks-inspired fits, flawless glam, and personalized nods to Towns. It’s become part of the Knicks’ playoff rhythm, almost like a digital pregame show—but with contour and corsets.

Then came May 12. The Knicks were up 2-1 on the Celtics, and the stakes were sky-high. In walked Kylie Jenner, reunited with Jordyn at MSG for the first time in what felt like forever. That moment hit different.

Fans didn’t just love the nostalgia—they turned it into a full-blown superstition. Some fans even joked they should “wear the same outfit every time” to avoid jinxing the momentum by calling them Lucky Charms. I mean, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are already lauded as the lucky charms, so having more than one wouldn’t hurt now, would it? Anyway, whatever it is, it’s clicking.

The Knicks pulled off that win, and now all eyes are on Game 6—with Game 7 looming as a real possibility. Jordyn and Kylie’s courtside energy has officially entered playoff folklore, right alongside the big shots and highlight plays. And if the Knicks keep pushing forward, you can bet Woods, Jenner, and the WAGs will be right back in those front-row seats—making statements, setting trends, and riding with the squad to the finish line.