Karl-Anthony Towns & Jalen Brunson in Agreement After Game 5 as Knicks Locker Room Mentality Emerge

Karl Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson did well on Thursday. With their team on the precipice of defeat, they pulled an all-important game 5 win out of their bag to keep the New York Knicks’ hopes of a 3rd chip alive. But after the game, they weren’t willing to take credit. In fact, despite being the best players on the court tonight, the star duo were more vocal in their praise for players who didn’t see much action in the postseason up till now.

The Knicks now have the opportunity to force a Game 7 against the Pacers. And it’s all thanks to players like Precious Achiuwa and Landry Shamet. With KAT in foul trouble and Mitchell Robinson being intentionally fouled, Tom Thibodeau had to put his faith in his bench. And let’s just say they repaid that faith in spades as they helped the Knicks coast to a decisive 11-94 win. After the game, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns could not be prouder of their teammates as they revealed the Knicks locker room’s mindset heading into Game 6.

“In Indiana, as soon as the ball is tossed up in the air, got to be ready to go. That’s our mindset. That’s our mentality right now,” he said before gushing over his teammates as he responded to a reporter’s query. “It’s a credit to their work ethic, credit to what they do, and the professionals that they are. And so, I’ve got a lot of respect for them. I’m just happy that they came in and did what they did,” said Brunson.

via Imago Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) react during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

And KAT wholeheartedly agreed with his teammate during his own conversation with the media. “I mean it just talks to the professionalism that they have, you know to be ready for their moment…We see them working, we see them always being ready for us…This series has shown their professionalism. It shows the character, and I hope the whole world and the fans recognize it,” said Karl. But he also reiterated how difficult this upcoming game will be for the Knicks. “We have no more room for error, our back’s against the wall… So we don’t bring that energy, we don’t bring that execution, our season will be over,” he said.

And these two are absolutely spot-on in saying this. The Knicks do have their backs against the wall in Game against the Indiana Pacers. But they also have an opportunity. An opportunity to force Game 7 and eventually become NBA Finalists. But can they pull it off?

What can Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks do to ensure a Game 7?

You see, Jalen Brunson lit up the Garden in Game 5. His 32 points, especially in the third quarter, reminded everyone that when he’s locked in, the New York Knicks can’t be stopped. But one hot night doesn’t win a series. To force a Game 7, Brunson needs to set the tone early and stay out of foul trouble. Let the game come to him like he did Thursday. No hero ball. Just smart, efficient buckets. And he’ll need to do it in front of a frenzied Indiana crowd.

But changing gears, his teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, banged-up knee and all, was a beast tonight. His 24 points and 13 boards didn’t just fill the box score—they anchored the Knicks. But with his foul trouble lingering and Robinson a hack target, Thibodeau has to keep using Precious Achiuwa in small bursts. They won’t win with Towns watching from the bench again. Keep him upright, keep him in the paint, and let Mitch do the dirty work.

via Imago Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Josh Hart (3) and Jalen Brunson (11) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The defense in Game 5? That’s the blueprint. Active hands, tight rotations, forcing the Pacers into late-clock nonsense. Everyone from McBride to Bridges stepped up. If they can recreate that same swarm, they’ll have a shot.

And yes, the bench matters. Shamet, Wright, even Achiuwa—they just need to survive their minutes. Keep the starters fresh, legs under them, minds sharp. That’s the key. Because if Brunson’s cooking and the defense hold… Game 7 is real. And so is a berth in the 2025 NBA Finals!