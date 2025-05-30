Karl-Anthony Towns Receives 3-Word Instruction From Shaquille O’Neal & Charles Barkley After Forcing Game 6

Karl-Anthony Towns has heard it before from fans, from media, and especially from Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. In Game 5, with the Knicks’ season hanging by a thread, Towns finally delivered the version of himself they’ve been asking for.

New York needed a spark, and Karl-Anthony Towns gave them much more—24 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists in 36 minutes—while playing through a bruised knee and early foul trouble. The Knicks rolled past the Pacers 111–94 to keep their season alive and send the series back to Indiana.

After the win, Shaq and Chuck kept it simple: “All the time.” That’s the message they’ve been pushing for years. Towns have the tools to be a force, but too often they settle for less. On Thursday, he didn’t. He banged inside, stayed aggressive, and controlled the paint. He owned the space under the rim and made his presence felt.

Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 32 points. Josh Hart added a double-double. But the game changed because of Towns’ energy in the middle. The Knicks shot nearly 50% from the field, won the rebound battle, and made life hard for Indiana all night.

This isn’t just a flash in the pan. Towns have been quietly putting together a strong postseason performance—dropping 35 points in Game 1, torching the fourth quarter of Game 3 with 20 points, and holding steady among the top five rebounders with an 11.5 average. His string of double-doubles shows he’s finally stepping up when it counts most.

Knicks Ride Star Power and Grit Into Do-or-Die Game 6

If the Knicks want to do the unthinkable—come back from down 3–1—they need to keep playing like every possession could end their season. That sense of urgency has to stay from the opening tip in Indiana. Karl-Anthony Towns set the tone physically in Game 5, battling inside despite a bruised knee and early foul trouble. He can’t let up now. The Knicks need that version of him again.

Consistency is what’s carried them this far—and that starts with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. Both players have scored 20 or more points in every game of the Conference Finals so far, becoming the first duo to do that through five games of a conference finals since Kobe and Shaq in 2002. Towns are averaging 25.8 points and 11.5 boards for the series, stacking up double-doubles while finally answering the long-standing call to be “that guy” when it matters most.

And then there’s Brunson. He’s averaging 26 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists this season, and just logged his 10th 30-point, 5-assist playoff game this postseason alone—joining a list that only includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan. He’s the engine. When he draws attention, the entire Knicks offense opens up. And when he goes off, the Pacers scramble.

But it’s not just stars that decide playoff series. The Knicks have to win the dirty areas—the rebounding battle, second-chance points, and take care of the ball. Game 5 worked because New York didn’t give Indiana many extra opportunities. They stayed sharp. They played with control. And they’ll need more of that, especially on the road, where momentum flips fast.

Defensively, it’s about making life difficult for Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. They’re Indiana’s engines, and when they’re comfortable, the Pacers roll. The Knicks need to throw the kitchen sink at them—traps, switches, pressure, physicality—and make them work for every bucket.

And that shot depends on the little things from the rest of the roster. Josh Hart’s been everywhere. OG Anunoby’s defense is relentless. The bench has to bring energy, hit open shots, and show up in the margins. These series-shifting moments often come from unexpected names—not just the headliners.

Game 6 will be loud, tense, and unforgiving. The Knicks need to stay composed when the Pacers go on a run or the whistle doesn’t go their way. They’ve shown they can bounce back. Now it’s about proving they can do it in the fire.

No team has ever come back from 3–0. But 13 teams have done it from 3–1. The Knicks aren’t chasing history just yet—they’re chasing 48 more minutes of desperate, focused basketball. So it all comes down to Game 6: 48 minutes to keep the dream alive or watch it slip away. No pressure, right?