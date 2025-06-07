Kevin Durant Set to Ruin Stephen A. Smith’s Plans After Close Circle Confirms NBA Shattering Trade Move

A season ago, the Phoenix Suns’ owner, Matt Ishbia, went public. “Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix,” he said back then. However, that was under the pretext of the franchise contending for a championship. Now, after the Suns failed to make the postseason, circumstances have changed. There’s an understanding that the Slim Reaper will likely leave the Dessert. But where is his next chapter?

From the many wild reports, one suggests the Knicks are keeping track. They want the 36-year-old bucket getter to join the team. And even though in the past Stephen A. Smith may have led the criticisms around KD, this news has him acting differently. He is willing to do anything for him and the star forward to be on good terms.

“I know that his attitude at times can be a little problematic because damn it he’s so sensitive at times. I don’t give a damn about any of that… I will say nothing negative Perk about KD if he comes to New York. I’m biased. If that man became a New York Knicks, if KD would be good with me. what do you need? Need me to go shopping for you? Need me to chauffeur you around?” Smith said on First Take.

The Knicks faced heartbreak, falling to the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals. A game-changer like Kevin Durant could help take the pressure off Jalen Brunson. Additionally, it also offers New York a player with championship experience. We saw how valuable that can be as Pascal Siakam claimed ECF MVP against the Knicks. However, a trade of such magnitude also comes with sacrifices.

Durant is tied in for two more years in his contract. With over $100 million promised in that time, the Knicks will have to trade away one or more of their core players to get the veteran marksman on their side. But with them eyeing a fresh start, having fired Tom Thibodeau as the head coach, a switch like this does seem to be possible.

There’s just one problem. Stephen A. Smith may have put up a compelling pitch to Durant. But the two-time NBA champion seems to have a different team in his mind.

Kevin Durant wants to continue in the West

Kevin Durant is arguably one of the most coveted players during the upcoming offseason. His age doesn’t matter. Durant still averaged 26.6 points and played over 60 games in the regular season. Several teams have been linked to the veteran forward. For a while, it seemed the Houston Rockets were a probable destination too.

But somebody close to KD had a conversation with him recently. Durant might have his mind fixated on a team after all.

“So I do know somebody who has been with Kevin Durant recently and Kevin Durant and this person talked about the Spurs. And that’s why I mentioned the Spurs. I don’t want to say who but again, somebody that KD knows and trusts that was talking to KD mentioned the Spurs,” Suns insider John Gambadoro claims.

The Spurs have been linked with Durant since the trade deadline. A move didn’t materialize then. However, they have a tempting foundation for a star to join. They are led by a promising prospect in Victor Wembanyama, with other dazzling young teammates. Moreover, the Spurs are a legacy franchise where a number of great players have attained success.

There’s reason to believe Kevin Durant could be lured by their reputation. It might not sit well with Stephen A. Smith, as he was willing to pull out all the stops. But just like the Knicks, the Spurs can also put together an irrefutable offer for the Suns, who are looking to restructure their roster.

Where do you expect Kevin Durant to be next season? Let us know your views in the comments below.