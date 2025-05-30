Kobe Bryant Disrespect Leaves Rachel Nichols in Guilt as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Confronts Harsh NBA Reality

The face of the NBA has been a raging debate over the last few months. There seems to be a vacuum at the top of the league as things stand. With LeBron James and Stephen Curry sharing the mantle for years, as they reach the twilight of their careers, we’ve been left wondering who could fill in their shoes. But as Rachel Nichols revealed why this year’s MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, couldn’t be THAT guy, she ended up glossing over Kobe Bryant’s legacy.

Recently, Rachel Nichols made some comments on who is currently the face of the NBA. Rather, she discussed who it wasn’t, saying Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander simply didn’t have what it takes. She chose to give SGA a harsh dose of reality by comparing him and the Joker to the Spurs’ Tim Duncan. Nichols said that despite having elite skills on the court, players like Duncan lack the charisma that players who become faces of the league bring. She then rattled off some players who fit that bill – Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James, among others. But she left out Kobe.

And it seems she realised her mistake instantly as she clarified in the caption of her Instagram post that she should have mentioned Kobe as well. “Also, YES, I should have brought up Kobe myself initially instead of just agreeing with Shady after he brought Kobe up. I was working in DC at the end of Michael Jordan’s career, and LeBron got into the league two months later, and at 7:30a my brain apparently just skipped,” she wrote.

If captions could convey tone, Nichols would probably sound really guilty right about now. After all, Kobe Bryant was the face of the NBA, not just for fans in the US but for basketball diehards around the world. And everything from his career to his retirement was about as legendary as it gets. How many players do you know who dropped 60 in their retirement game?

But apart from offending Kobe fans, Rachel’s take on Shai is interesting. That’s because, despite what Nichols says, Shai does seem to have all the tools in the bag to become the face of the league. But things just haven’t clicked for the Canadian guard for some reason.

Here’s how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can become the next face of the NBA .

Shai already has the production aspect of things wrapped up. He’s the scoring leader and the 2025 MVP. So it’s not like he needs to make changes there.

Moreover, given how many “aura” edits there are of him on social media, he’s even got the personality side of things down to a science. However, if there’s one thing that’s holding Shai back, it’s his playing style. Yes, unlike the great guards of yesteryear, like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Shai has a more unrefined game.

via Imago Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

He relies more on angles, making cuts to leave defenders in the dust before they have a chance to respond. And even if they do, they end up fouling him. Which leads us to yet another issue with his game – the free throws. Shai’s frequent trips to the line have led to accusations of him being a foul-baiter and a free-throw merchant being thrown around. Accurate or not, these aren’t tags anyone aspiring to be the face of the league wants associated with them.

However, with his berth in the NBA Finals secured, Shai has the opportunity to get a leg up on his rivals in this particular race. Winning his first NBA Title will go a long way in helping Shai become the face of the NBA. And his game? Well, he can keep tweaking it as he still has plenty of time on his side.