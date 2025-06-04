LeBron James Confirms Heated Exchange With JJ Redick & Co After Identifying Lakers’ Biggest Problem

No one expected the Lakers to crash out like they did. Going out 4-1 in the first round to the #6 seed Timberwolves? That too when the squad possesses both LeBron James and Luka Doncic? A far cry from the Showtime days. To be honest, JJ Redick’s first season as the boss of the purple and gold would’ve given them some optimism for the future. But after James’ recent revelations about the Lakers squad, it might be smart to put that optimism on hold for a bit.

It’s hard to single out a moment in the series that would’ve brought out such frustration. When you’ve only won one of the five games you played, there’s way too much to break down. And maybe the off-season will be one for Redick and Rob Pelinka to observe and learn from. They do need a center to plug the hole left by Anthony Davis’ departure. But there’s a lot more left to do. And for Bron, that starts with something money can’t buy – looking in the mirror.

“There was a point in the season when we were playing – I believe it was the Minnesota series in the first round. And guys were coming to the bench – it a heated moment, I believe. Guys were like, “we gotta talk, we’re not talking.” And I was like, “absolutely, we’re not talking. But you know what else we gotta f—–g do? We gotta f—–g listen.” There’s two sides of the coin. There’s two sides of it,” said James on Mind the Game.

via Imago

You know what they say – when the King talks, you listen. And these comments really speak volumes if you’ve seen the games. In defense, the Lakers often looked clueless. Far too often against Minnesota, they were left looking at each other as Anthony Edwards and co. danced past them. That just speaks volumes about the bigger problem that this LA team has – and that’s a lack of communication.

LeBron James can’t stress enough that the Lakers lack communication

It might not really be much of an ego problem at the Lakers. Most of their players are still relatively young and unaccomplished compared to the likes of LeBron James and Doncic. But that inexperience might be what’s causing this. Even when calls are being made, it doesn’t seem like anyone reacts or listens. It’s a team sport – all 5 of the players need to be court together. So why is there such a lack of communication in this team?

“Like I could be talking and be calling out the calling out the play. “Hey, here come here come the flare screen. Here come the back screen. You know, here comes the rip.” But if your ears aren’t open or you’re not your head is not on a swivel, you’re not going to react. Yeah. So yes there is a huge layer. We understand that 90% of basketball when it comes to being above and things of that nature and being before the play up is communication. But guys have to they have to have their head on the swivel and they have to they have to listen,” said James to co-host Steve Nash.

What’s funnier is that this has been a persistent problem with this team. Bron said this just 6 months ago: “I just think the level of communication is not as great as it needs to be. There’s too many great teams out here and anytime you make a mistake, especially with us, teams are gonna make you pay.” And the fact that the same issue arises during the playoffs is something that has to be looked into quickly.

via Imago

It’s bound to be a hell of an off-season for the Lakers for sure. There’s still no update on LeBron James or Luka Doncic’s contract situations. And on top of that, Austin Reaves wants out while there’s still no solution for their center. That, combined with their communication issues, just makes JJ Redick‘s job that much harder.