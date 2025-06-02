LeBron James’ Former Teammate Drops Major Revelation on Nikola Jokic as Truth Behind Iconic Moniker Revealed

It’s hard to hate Nikola Jokic. If anything, people just feel sorry for him. His loyalty to the Nuggets is unparalleled, which might be why he’s refusing to leave for more success elsewhere. But all of that is just arbitrary. What’s not is his supreme skill that puts him in the stature of the greats. In fact, he’s so good that Mike Miller compared him to the all-time great himself, LeBron James.

James and Jokic are the definition of a one-man army. You’ll not find any players better fitting of the term Most Valuable Player. And Jokic still didn’t win it this year. But well, that doesn’t define your dominance. What does is how you show it on the court. And without him, the Nuggets would be in dire straits. Miller was fortunate enough to play with both of them, and he saw part of the King in the Joker. For Miller to see this when the Serbian was just a greenie speaks volumes, yet may not surprise anyone one bit.

“I saw who he was. I’m not going to sit here and say he’s going to be this guy, right? Like no one, I mean, that’d be ridiculous, but I knew he had all star and hall of fame type talent… I got there and they asked me what I thought. I said, I don’t know who that fat ugly kid is over there, but he’s your best player. And that was his rookie year… If you give an NBA player an advantage, he’s going to win. And that’s what he does. He creates advantages for people that like- in Miami, right. LeBron James makes good players really good. He makes decent players even better. Like that’s what he does. He creates advantages for people that need the help,” said Miller on Podcast P with Paul George.

For some, it’s natural-born talent. There are people born for this business. Nikola Jokic might not be the most talented, but has constantly worked to get to the top. For a veteran like Miller, the Joker showed signs of greatness right from his rookie year.

“Like those little floaters that always hang on a rim and go in. He shoots that thing a thousand times, a million times… And so Joker, they talk about it. He is having a time of his life. He even said on the press conference, going to a lot of beers for the next couple of days. But he’s a grinder in the gym, man. His life- I think that’s playing basketball,” said Miller on the pod.

If there’s one thing the NBA associates with Jokic, it’s his laidback demeanor. His nonchalant dominance has to be studied. And it’s not just that – it’s how he manages to keep his head up regardless of the stick given to him by the media. It just so happens to be his way of life. Seeing that gave Miller an idea – if his name is Jokic, why not call him the Joker? Makes sense, right?

Nikola Jokic’s “Joker” moniker was given to him by Mike Miller

It’s a big claim to make. If anything, it’s one of the most popular nicknames in a sport that runs on monikers. You must be thinking that it’s natural for anyone to look at Jokic in the locker room and know that he’s the class clown. But that name didn’t even arise due to his demeanor. Apparently, the words “Nikola Jokic” were too long for Miller to use on the court. So that naturally put the word “Jokic” out there, and it fit to a tee.

“I gave him the nickname the Joker because I couldn’t say “Jokic pass the f—–g ball. So I said, “Joker pass the ball” and his personality, man. And you know it, though, like his personality and the way he plays is like a joker… But his personality, his game, and I literally couldn’t say Jokic fast enough to pass it, so the Joker was it,” said Miller on the pod.

It was one of life’s great unanswered questions for sure. As obvious as it was, Miller’s laziness resulted in one of the most accurate nicknames in modern NBA.

For what it’s worth, we may never see someone like Nikola Jokic again. He’s the perfect summation of a laid-back giant with the skills to pay the bills. Without him, the Nuggets would be nothing. And you know how Mike Miller knows this? He’s seen it first hand, while winning two championships alongside LeBron James at the Heat.