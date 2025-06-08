LeBron James Sends a Clear Message to Michael Jordan With Luka Doncic Listening Closely

You won’t hear boomers say anything more than “kids these days” with a disappointed smirk. Sure, that might be a bit derogatory. But when it comes to the NBA, it makes more sense than you think. We got the current generation of players flopping harder on the hardwood than fish out of water. Not just that – the growing perception of “looks over efficiency” just got a whole new meaning when you hear what Steve Nash and LeBron James had to say.

Back then, even a broken nose wouldn’t stop a baller from dunking on their opponents. Makes sense, right? It is about passion, after all. But an oldie like Nash knows how different the golden days used to be. In fact, he sees signs of those days in Europe more than in the NBA. “But going back to like in Europe, in Madrid, they’re teaching you to play and think through the prism of team game, making the right decisions. You know, our kids are a little bit corrupted, partly by social media, that it’s about his bag, he’s got this, what can he do here… Get to the rim, finish, make your free throws, make your open threes. Okay, then you get to the step back, boom. The game is won on making fundamental plays, not your bag, right,” said Nash on Mind the Game.

Nash wasn’t the only boomer in the room, though. James might not be as old as Nash, but he’s seen how different it was in the older days. For him, seeing the likes of Michael Jordan and Isaiah Thomas do stuff efficiently was the way forward.



via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“And when I was growing up, wasn’t talked about it. The least amount of dribbles to get where you need to get to was when I grew up. Michael Jordan wasn’t out there dribbling a thousand times to get to the spot. You get to a spot and raise, you know? Isaiah Thomas, it’s great handle Isaiah Thomas had. Isaiah gets to a spot and raises,” said Bron on the pod.

What’s funny is that Luka Doncic didn’t know what Nash was talking about. The difference is that the King’s longevity allowed him to experience both eras. He grew up watching MJ ball it out, and he matured doing the same to “kids these days.” And you could basically see the sparkle in the Don’s eyes when they were speaking of this.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James bask in the differences between NBA and European basketball

In Europe, coaches engrave a “team-first” mentality in their players: 72-second shot-clock resets after offensive rebounds demand deliberate ball movement, cutting, and set-play execution rather than quick isolation buckets. In a way, today’s NBA is defined by speed, athleticism, and what Nash called “camera plays.” Isolation and pick-and-roll dominate: a baller can dribble-kick into a step-back three or rim-run for an egoistic dunk, all engineered for highlight reels and social-media buzz.

Maybe that’s why Luka said this: “I never heard the thing since I came to the NBA.” But what makes the Slovenian such a generational talent is his ability to ball out in both regards. You can see it on the court too. If you need him to take it all onto himself, he can average 28.2/8.1/7.5 per game in 28 games. But if you need him to play the team game, his time at Madrid is a case study for the ages.



His game blended pinpoint passing, off-ball movement, and an unselfish philosophy that thrived under coach Pablo Laso’s system. He led Madrid to the EuroLeague title at just 19, becoming both the youngest Final Four MVP and league MVP in history in the process. Talk about flexibility. And the Don’s mastered it all.

via Imago Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

It’s really a shame we couldn’t see both Luka Doncic and LeBron James partner with each other in their primes. Maybe Nash’s opinion on modern-day ballers would’ve taken a turn for the better. But it’s already a set understanding that the only person close to the likes of Michael Jordan was the King himself. So it makes sense for the “kids these days” to just follow in his footsteps.

While James might be one of the last of a dying breed, Doncic’s talent and track record proves he is the obvious successor to the King’s legacy.