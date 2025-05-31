LeBron James Shares Cryptic Post on NBA Future After Making Latest Announcement on Luka Doncic

The old LeBron James will never be topped. We won’t ever get another prime like the King’s. Haters might be having a field day after their 4-1 exit from the playoffs against the Timberwolves. But like every other fan, they’ll miss him when he’s gone. Why is this relevant now? James has been open to retirement for the past few years. There’s no update on his contract situation right now either. But his new Instagram story might give us a conclusion to that tale- something the Lakers fans won’t like.

Let’s travel back in time first. It was the Cavs vs the Pistons in the ECF, 2007. 22-year-old LeBron James helps his hometown team beat Detroit 109-107 in double OT. To be honest, the word “helps” is an understatement. He recorded a ridiculous 48/9/7 scoreline in that 2-point win. Want it to get more ridiculous? He scored 29 points in the 4th quarter and both the OTs. But wait, there’s more. In the final 12:17 of the game, he scored 25 points compared to the team’s 0. Yes – the rest of the team scored 0 points in the last 12-and-a-half minutes, and they still won the game. This is dominance.

He reposted a fan account speaking of that legendary game, captioning it with a message that might send the Lakers fanbase into ruptures. He said, “Young 🫅🏿!! When it’s all said and done you’ll finally realize what was happening throughout the journey!” For sure, this is no message confirming his retirement or his departure from the Showtime. But if it’s not that, what was the motive behind this?

LeBron James

He’s not wrong, though. The day he hangs up his sneakers will in effect be a memorial day for all hoops fans. You can hate him, but you have to respect him. Despite this message, does a new deal look likely?

Regardless of all the rumors, his off-season looks to be in full swing. He revealed on the first episode of Mind The Game with Steve Nash that his priority is recovering from the Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee he suffered during the fourth quarter of Game 5 against Minnesota. The return of the podcast has been sensational. But it’s about to get even more box office- after his announcement of teammate Luka Doncic joining the fun for their latest episode.

Luka Doncic to join LeBron James and Steve Nash

The promise of the podcast was “getting back the game we love by dissecting the X’s and O’s, highlighting the work that goes into the NBA and celebrating the beautiful game of basketball.” Have they delivered on that promise? Absolutely. And it just gets better from there. Now, they have Luka Doncic joining the fray, reading to sip and dip into all the gossip with the King and Captain Canada.

It’s kinda obvious that we won’t get any updates on either of their situations at the Lakers. But there’s still a lot to break down. We’ve needed a candid interview with the Don since his blockbuster departure from the Mavericks. And who better to get him into that comfort zone than the other half of the Broncic partnership?

So, will LeBron James retire? Will he leave the Lakers? Or will he continue for an unprecedented 23rd year? We won’t know for a while. So we have to hold our horses till the day of reckoning beckons. But hey- at least we got an episode of MTG with Luka Doncic to keep us busy.