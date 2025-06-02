Lu Dort Reveals Close Ties With Key Pacers Star Amid Major Praise From Ex-NBA Champion

For all the battles Lu Dort takes on in the NBA—diving for loose balls, locking up All-Stars, fighting through screens—there’s a quieter side to the Thunder guard that doesn’t get as much airtime. Beneath the tough exterior is a deep loyalty to the people and places that raised him. At the top of that list? Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin.

“Ben is kinda a brother to me, honestly,” Dort said, in a tone that carried way more weight than your average offseason quote. “Grew up in the same neighborhood. Our people know each other. We spend a lot of time together during the offseason.”

This isn’t just a case of two NBA players being friendly. This is personal. Both Lu Dort and Bennedict Mathurin grew up in Montreal-Nord, one of the more overlooked boroughs in the city’s north end. It’s a place where basketball isn’t just an outlet—it’s survival, opportunity, and family. The two shared not only courts, but culture: both have Haitian roots, both came up through the same AAU program (Brookwood Elite), and both eventually chased their hoop dreams across the border in the U.S.

One went to Arizona State. The other to the University of Arizona. Fierce rivals on paper. Brothers off it.

What makes their story even more historic? The possibility of these two hometown heroes facing off in an NBA Finals—a first-ever All-Canadian championship duel featuring players from the same neighborhood. For Montreal, for Canada, and especially for the Haitian-Canadian community, this would be a landmark moment, shining a bright light on grassroots basketball and the power of local role models.

Their relationship only grew stronger after they made it to the league. Each offseason, they link back up. Not for flashy workouts or content reels, but real grind sessions—sweat, trash talk, and mutual growth. They’ve stood side by side at community events, camps, and tournaments. They’ve seen each other’s journey up close, from unknown prospects to household names in Montreal’s Haitian community.

“That’s really my brother,” Lu Dort repeated. “We got a lot of stuff planned for this summer and I just can’t wait to see him again.”

And when the NBA schedule gave them their first real head-to-head matchup, it felt less like a game and more like a moment. Not just for them—but for their families, their neighborhood, and every kid in Montreal who dribbles a ball with big dreams. Dort’s Thunder won that night, but the scoreboard wasn’t the story. After the game, the two traded jerseys, smiles, and memories — acknowledging how far they’d both come.

The Defender’s Defender: Kevin Garnett Sees a Young Joe Dumars in Lu Dort

Lu Dort’s friendship with Bennedict Mathurin is a feel-good story that tugs at the heartstrings. But Dort’s work on the court is what’s really making waves. He’s earning respect from some of the NBA’s toughest legends. When Kevin Garnett, a guy who doesn’t throw compliments lightly, starts hyping your defense, you know you’re doing something seriously right.

“Lu Dort look like the new Joe Dumars out here, boy,” KG shouted on his show, barely containing his excitement. “Lou Dort—man, I love Ant, but this is the first time I’ve seen him where I don’t think he can get past this motherf—er.”

That’s huge. Joe Dumars wasn’t just any defender—he was the defensive backbone of the “Bad Boy” Pistons, tasked with shutting down the best scorers of his era, guys like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. For Dort to be compared to him is no small thing—it’s a sign that his defensive game is truly elite.

And then there’s Garnett’s “Lou Ferrigno” shoutout, which is about more than just muscle. Lou Ferrigno was a force—both physically intimidating and mentally dominant. Dort channels that same presence. His combination of strength, speed, and relentless energy makes him a nightmare matchup, especially when the stakes are highest.

Lu Dort showed all that in the playoffs guarding Anthony Edwards, one of the league’s most explosive scorers. Edwards, known for slicing through defenses and creating his own shot, looked frustrated and off-balance against Dort’s physical, smart defense. Dort stayed glued to him, contested every shot without fouling, and basically turned Edwards from a “walking bucket” into a shell of himself.

But Lu Dort isn’t just a one-trick pony. He can guard guards, wings, even switch onto bigger players. That versatility gives the Thunder flexibility in their defensive schemes. He’s not always flashy—he doesn’t fill the stat sheet with steals or blocks—but coaches and teammates know his value. His energy, communication, and willingness to take on the toughest defensive jobs make him the heartbeat of the team’s defense.

Coach Mark Daigneault often praises Dort for setting the tone. And teammates like Jaylin Williams openly celebrate his lockdown skills on social media. In today’s offense-heavy NBA, having a defender like Dort, who can slow down stars, is pure gold.

Kevin Garnett’s praise isn’t just hype. It’s a passing of the torch to a new generation of defensive stoppers. Dort’s quiet dominance and fierce loyalty are exactly what the Thunder—and their fans—need as they chase big goals.