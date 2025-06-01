Luka Doncic Is Troubled by Issue Affecting 3.9 Million Americans After Evacuating Dallas Home

The City of Angels. For anyone from the outside looking in, it’s the place to be. The whole world looks at Hollywood like it’s the city of dreams. But to the Angelinos, is it the same? Probably not. And you know how that’s a fact? Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian went all out on how LA has been for him since his move to Dallas. And while the reception from the Lakers fans has been top notch, settling in has been harder than he probably thought.

LA’s coastal location offers a laid-back lifestyle, with beach culture playing a significant role. And the Don loves it. “This is the first city I play in that has an ocean and I really like the ocean. That was the first thing. After a couple of days, that was the first thing on my mind. I like it. I like it very much.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, where’s the problem? The beach culture fits his lifestyle the way he likes it. The issue comes with the traffic.

“The only thing is the traffic… A little bit traffic like you and I like to drive, you know,” said Doncic on Mind the Game. And this isn’t just after a couple of experiences. Luka has been to Santa Barbara for his love for alcohol and the reminiscence of the Sunny Side of the Alps.

“But first time I was first place I would try was Santa Barbara. Because I was there when I was 17 or something like that… It’s peaceful. Beach- of course, quiet. There’s a good wine under it too. Great restaurant. Little wine valley. It’s like a little bit more like Slovenia.”

via Imago Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Approximately 87% of LA residents rely on cars for their daily commutes. Newcomer Luka Doncic becomes one of them, after his own renowned love for being behind the wheel. So while the beaches are something to die for, the traffic would make you want to kill someone.

Leaving Dallas was a big step for the Don. He might have the hard exterior we all see on the cameras. But man, seeing him cry on his return to the American Airlines Center is enough to make a grown man cry. He might’ve left Dallas, but there’s reports of him not selling his house too.

Luka Doncic’s home still not listed for sale

If Luka Doncic isn’t living in North Texas anymore, surely he doesn’t need his state of the art real estate right? Well, his camp has confirmed that he in fact will not be selling the cul-de-sac home that possesses an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6 truck, a purple Lamborghini Urus, a pristine 1968 Chevrolet Camaro in the Preston Hollow garage.

“Luka is not in the process of selling his Dallas home at the moment,” Doncic’s business manager and foundation CEO Lara Beth Seager told CandysDirt.com. And why would he? Despite it being built in 1984 by Dallas architect Hardy McCullah as his personal home, the Don’s made sure to have his own personal touches to it. And he’s not in a hurry to list it anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s safe to say that Luka Doncic has settled pretty well in Los Angeles. The life of the Lakers star might be stunted by traffic conditions- but well, what else would you expect from the City of Angels, right?