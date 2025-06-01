Luka Doncic Says Relationship With LeBron James Is Work in Progress After Lakers Locker Room’s Real Leader Emerges

February 1 changed everything in the modern-day NBA. Yeah, yeah, this isn’t your regular “looking back in time” moment. We’re not going to talk about Luka Doncic’s colossal and unexpected trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers. We’re also not going to talk about how the then-25-year-old Slovenian star packed his bag and landed in Los Angeles at 2 in the morning. And we’re also avoiding the fact that his eyes were red, clearly from all the tears he shed after leaving the only home he ever knew.

But that trade, that turned Nico Harrison into a villain and Rob Pelinka into a hero, had more impact than you can imagine. Well, the first one, to begin with, Doncic pairing up with LeBron James, donning the same purple and gold as the Akron Hammer, and Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson before him. However, some eyes looked with doubt when the pair set their goals. Some voices expressed concerns, and some heads nodded in disagreement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Luka Doncic debunks all myths as he clarifies his relationship “in progress” with LeBron James

Take ex-Lakers champ Danny Green, for example. The legend spoke out about his thoughts on the current makeup of his team. “I think they’re explosive offensively, I think they lack a lot defensively,” he said. Green also shared his concern that Bron’s age might hinder the success of the Luka-LeBron pairing. Well, previously, Charles Barkley, Paul Pierce, and even Stephen A. Smith have expressed their worries about the duo. But to say that the powerful 100 (just calculate Luka Doncic and Bron’s jersey numbers!) are adjusting to the system would be an understatement. They’re owning their moves.

Now appearing on LeBron James and Steve Nash-hosted podcast Mind The Game, Luka Doncic made sure the world finally knows and understands the dynamics between him and the league’s All-Time Scorer. Rumors said Bron knew about Luka’s trade. Rumors said that he was among the first people to call the Slovenian star to make sure LA felt like home.

And rumors also said that the veteran played Cupid in bringing the 26-year-old to the team. But, Doncic debunked all myths, mismatched pairing, and the rumors, with a simple message: “It’s been great. But I still think it’s a work in progress. When we two are out there, it’s been unbelievable. I think it’s just still a work in progress. I think we’re getting better and better every day.”

via Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

Meanwhile, the ex-Mavericks star pointed out the Oklahoma City Thunder and his experience playing them as a Laker. Fresh off the Western Conference Finals and right into the NBA Finals, OKC has put a season like never before. They brought back memories from 2012 when they were in the finals with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook leading the show.

The Thunder are a feisty team, they’re fast on both ends of the court. Thus, Luka added, “I think you saw today against OKC. It’s hard to win here. Number one team in the West for a reason. We shared the ball. Everybody was getting an open shot. So it’s still a work in progress, but we’re getting better and better every day.” Now, do you remember that game the Los Angeles Lakers played against OKC on April 6? The one where LA won 126-99?

James had just returned to the court after dealing with groin discomfort for several games. In that matchup, while the 40-year-old forward struggled with a 19/3/7 record, Luka dazzled. He scored 30/7/6 in a game that mattered. So now, we know that Luka Doncic and LeBron James’s relationship is a work in progress. However, what remains a secret is the role of a leader in the Lakers’ locker room. Is it Bron who still holds the reins? Or is Luka also a part of the system from a leader’s pov?

LeBron James sets the record straight about the leadership roles in the locker room

Meanwhile, Steve Nash noted that OKC’s defense is aggressive and designed to speed teams up. But Luka Doncic doesn’t get rattled despite lacking speed. He also highlighted how Luka handles pressure with composure, and once he breaks it, he controls the game with ease. Thus, Nash then asked LeBron James if others notice how the Magician consistently calms things down and takes charge in those moments.

“No. Like you said, it’s always his pace. It’s always been his pace. It’s never been a game like, ‘OK, well, you can speed me up.’ He can speed me up,” Bron explained. “This bigger guy can be more physical. The smaller guy can get up underneath me. It’s like he moves at his own pace. He’s never been on a floor where he’s allowed someone to dictate where they’re going to put him on the floor. It’s always been the opposite.”

The Chosen One then shared how he and Doncic work things out on the court. Simply put, how he and his new teammate have divided their roles as leaders. “For us, we’re all working off of that. We just got to stay ready. Obviously, we’ve seen throughout his career—there are plays and passes that certain guys in league history have ever been able to make,” LeBron James expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

“For us, we all just have to make sure that we continue to stay ready, especially when you’re going against handsy teams, athletic teams, teams that try to speed you up. We always have to keep our heads on a swivel because you just never know. You never know when the ball may find you. And that’s a good thing. That’s keeping the defense off balance. And that’s a great thing to have,” Bron concluded.

Simply put, LeBron praised Luka Doncic’s unshakable rhythm. No matter the defender—big, small, fast, or physical—he stays in control. He plays his game and never lets anyone push him off course. That calm dominance fuels the team. So they stay alert. Because with Luka, magic can happen at any moment. And often, it does.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Therefore, Luka didn’t just join forces with LeBron; he stepped into a legacy, stared down the pressure, and made it his playground. Doubts tried to creep in, but their chemistry silenced the noise. It’s not perfect yet, but it’s powerful. And if this is just the beginning, the league better buckle up.