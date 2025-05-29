Bucks Star Offers Pay Cut for Giannis Antetokounmpo as Truth Behind Viral Message Revealed

Dependency could be a boon for some but a bane for others. Take the Milwaukee Bucks as an example. They are solely dependent on their Greek star, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thus, when he chose to keep an open mind about trades, sirens began to go off within the franchise. How can they let go of their beacon of hope? Another championship run, please? But hey, the Bucks would be hitting above the luxury tax threshold next season, and keeping Antetokounmpo could become a problem. Unless someone decides to step up.

The 2024-25 NBA salary cap stands at $140.6 million. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks carry a hefty payroll nearing $193.1 million. This puts them well beyond the salary cap limit. Consequently, they are deep into luxury tax territory. As a result, the Bucks will face substantial luxury tax penalties. This financial reality adds a complex layer to their roster strategy and future decisions. However, to retain a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, his teammate Bobby Portis Jr. is willing to make sacrifices.

Speaking on Run It Back, the 30-year-old power forward talked about the viral comment he received from the Greek Freak after their heartbreaking playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. But that’s for conversation to hold later. The star who has signed a 4-year, $48.78M contract with the Bucks has an offer. He told the hosts that he has his future to look into, that is, if the franchise wants him back or not. But, “I’ll sacrifice as well, man; I took short deals to be here. I’ve been here when guys went out. When Giannis went out with a knee injury, I stepped up. All these things have to come to fruition.”

He added: “I’ve been in the fold; I’ve been ten toes down, man. Talking about taking short deals and staying here to help sacrifice winning, but we’re here now. I’m thankful, I’m blessed, but at the same time, s—, we gotta make sense, though.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Portis is a versatile floor-spacing big man who provides valuable relief for starters Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. This season, he played 49 healthy games, averaging 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. However, despite his offensive contributions, Portis struggles defensively, and his scoring efficiency often raises questions, fueling frequent trade speculation.

With that being said, Portis’ teammate and the Milwaukee Bucks‘ torchbearer, Giannis, dropped an interesting comment after Bobby’s last appearance on Run It Back. That had led to a series of rumors and discussion which might come to an end as the forward finally cleared Antetokounmpo’s message.

Bobby Portis Jr. clears the doubts about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comment

As summer approaches, all eyes focus on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Speculation swirls amid doubts about the team’s championship chances. Meanwhile, previously, on the Run It Back show, Bucks forward Bobby Portis shed light on Giannis’s mindset, offering insight into the star’s potential decisions ahead.

“I just think, man that Giannis bleeds green,” Portis said. “He bleeds loyalty, he bleeds wanting that Tim Duncan, Kobe [Bryant]-esque type career, Steph Curry-type career, where they play with one franchise, obviously it sounds really really good that Giannis leaves, and goes to another team, but realistically, you trade for him, just looking at business-wise, obviously, he’s going to make $58-60 million, that means you’ve got to trade your whole team.”

This led to the Greek Freak commenting, “Don’t worry about me. What you doing Bobby? You staying or leaving?!” Now, once again, appearing on the show, Portis clarified the insights on Giannis’s message. “Yeah, man, everything is good. That was funny as well, because when he commented on that, he was actually hanging out on a Saturday. So he already knew he was gonna see me,” he said. “He was trying to be funny, for sure. So yeah, everything’s good, though, man. I like where we’re at. Obviously trying to worry about myself, trying to see if I can come back to the Bucks, or if they want me, or if I can get my dividends as well.”

The Bucks’ future feels like a high-stakes chess game, with loyalty, money, and sacrifice all on the board. Giannis remains the shining beacon, but the cost of keeping him is real and heavy. Yet, with voices like Bobby Portis willing to fight and bend, hope flickers strongly. In this delicate balance, the heart and hustle might just tip the scales. The question now: who will step up when it truly counts?