NBA Finals Schedule: Pacers vs OKC Thunder Dates, Times, Venues and Broadcast Details

The 2025 NBA Finals are set! While everyone expected the Oklahoma City Thunder to go far in this year’s Playoffs, the same can’t be said for their opponents. The Indiana Pacers came out of nowhere as they bounced Milwaukee, upset the Cavaliers, and finally beat the Knicks in 6 tonight to seal their spot in the Finals. So here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming NBA Finals.

The Thunder finished as the higher-seeded team during the 2024/25 regular season. So, they will have a home-court advantage for this series against the Pacers throughout the series; this follows the NBA’s 2-2-1-1-1 Finals format, which rotates home games based on seeding. That means Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 will be played at the Paycom Center. Consequently, Games 3, 4, and 6 will be hosted by the Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

You can catch Game 1 on June 5, 8:30 ET. The next game is 3 days later on June 8, and similarly, Game 3 is on June 11. But players can expect a quicker turnaround for Game 4 as it’s on June 13, two days after Game 3.

After that, we’re back to the 3-day breaks with Game 5 taking place on June 16. The same goes for Games 6 and 7 on June 19 and June 22, respectively. That said, Games 5 through 7 will only be played if neither team sweeps the other. And if you’re a neutral in this matchup, you’re probably hoping for a competitive series.

So if you don’t want to miss Tyrese Haliburton taking on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, mark these dates in your calendars! Now, you may be thinking, “Where can I watch these games?” Well, don’t worry. We’ve got your back! Here’s the broadcast schedule for the 2025 NBA Finals, including where you can watch them.

2025 NBA Finals TV Schedule: Where and How to watch the Pacers vs OKC series

This year’s NBA Finals will see either Tyrese Haliburton or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win their first chip ever. This will also be the first-ever championship for both the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. So, it’s got the dramatic, high-stakes storylines we’ve come to expect from the NBA Finals over the years.

But if you’re a regular Joe who does not have the disposable income of a Silicon Valley tech billionaire, you probably won’t attend every game in person. So here’s the TV schedule, including the dates, times, and channels, so you don’t miss a single game of this series.

GAME DATE HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM CHANNEL 1 Thu, June 5 (8:30 PM ET) Thunder Pacers ABC 2 Sun, June 8 (8 PM ET) Thunder Pacers ABC 3 Wed, June 11 (8:30 PM ET) Pacers Thunder ABC 4 Fri, June 13 (8:30 ET) Pacers Thunder ABC 5* Mon, June 16 (8:30 ET) Thunder Pacers ABC 6* Thu, June 19 (8:30 ET) Pacers Thunder ABC 7* Sun, June 22 (8 ET) Thunder Pacers ABC

* – if applicable

So, as you can see, the NBA Finals will be broadcast exclusively via ABC. So if you want to catch these games, better check on that subscription. You wouldn’t want to be caught scrambling to recharge in the midst of this high octane series, now, would you?

But no matter what you do, do NOT skip this upcoming series. Not only is this year’s divisive MVP taking on allegedly the most “overrated” player, but it’s also a showdown between two teams hungry for their first chip. There are very few guarantees in sports. But this series being exciting? Now that’s more of a guarantee than LeBron James throwing up chalk before a game!