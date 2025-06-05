Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Tyrese Haliburton: H2H Record, Wins, Losses, Regular Season & Playoff Stats

The 2025 NBA Finals aren’t just about two teams with young cores and unexpected playoff runs. Nope — this one’s personal. This is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Tyrese Haliburton. Two floor generals who do things their own way, now leading their franchises into the biggest basketball stage on Earth. One’s smooth as silk, the other sees the game in slow motion — and for the first time ever, they’re going head-to-head with everything on the line.

But before we dive into what’s ahead, let’s rewind. Because this rivalry? It’s been quietly brewing for a while.

Head-to-Head Record: Wins, Losses & Matchup History

SGA and Haliburton have crossed paths six times in the regular season. No playoff meetings (until now), no big showdowns, just two guys consistently showing out — and one of them owning the scoreboard battle.

Shai’s got the edge in the win column, leading the matchup 4-2, and he’s been the clear-cut alpha in nearly every game. Whether it was 30-piece combos or a casual 45-point explosion, Gilgeous-Alexander made sure his fingerprints were all over those games. Haliburton? He held his own in his own way — dropping dimes, setting the tempo, sneaking in a few key stops — but the scoreboard rarely tilted in his favor.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 12, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

These weren’t blowouts or forgettable nights either. Every time they met, it felt like a chess match. SGA setting defenders up with that herky-jerky rhythm, Haliburton slinging passes before help defense even realized what was happening. And now? The real fireworks begin — with the Finals as the backdrop.

Stat Showdown: Regular Season & Playoff Comparisons

So let’s talk numbers. In their head-to-head regular season games, Shai has clearly been “that guy.” The dude’s averaging 33.2 points, grabbing boards, dishing dimes, even blocking shots. He’s scored more than Haliburton in every single matchup. It’s been pure bucket-getting artistry.

Haliburton’s line looks a little different — 14.3 points, 8.5 assists, and a solid all-around presence. Not flashy, not forceful, but steady. If Shai is the fire, Tyrese is the finesse.

Player Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Shai-Gilgeous Alexander 33.2 6.5 5.7 1.3 1.0 Tyrese Haliburton 14.3 4.2 8.5 1.2 1.0

Now fast forward to this year’s playoffs, and both stars have leveled up. Shai has gone full MVP mode — averaging 29.8 points, making plays, locking up guards, and dragging the Thunder through the West with a mix of calm and killer instinct.

Meanwhile, Haliburton’s been the definition of clutch. After a midseason slump, he found his rhythm in the postseason and never looked back. Game-winners, game-savers, and highlight reels of no-look passes — the Pacers rode his momentum all the way to the Finals. He may not have the volume scoring, but when it comes to making the right play, Tyrese is on another level.

Superstar Impact: Who Elevates Their Team More?

This is where things get real. It’s not just about the box score — it’s about who tilts the floor every time they touch the ball. And in 2025, both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton are doing it in their own signature styles.

For Oklahoma City, SGA isn’t just the MVP — he’s the blueprint. He led the league in scoring at 32.7 a night, posted career highs across the board, and anchored a 68-win Thunder team that bullied its way to the top of the league. The man dropped a career-high 54 in one game, nearly triple-doubled in the Western Conference Finals, and became just the third player ever (with MJ and LeBron) to notch 10+ 30-point, 5-assist playoff games in a single run. He gets buckets, but he also gets stops. He’s the engine, the transmission, the gas — all of it. The Thunder don’t just run through him — they were rebuilt around him.

Meanwhile, in Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton is the symphony conductor. He doesn’t need 40 points to break your back — he’ll do it with a skip pass, a pump fake, and a no-look dime that unlocks the whole floor. His playoff playmaking has been elite — close to 10 assists per game, with the Pacers’ pace, spacing, and flow all orbiting around his vision. No Haliburton? No Finals. Period. When he’s on, Indiana’s role players don’t just look good — they start cooking like All-Stars.

So who elevates their squad more? The answer depends on your flavor: Shai dominates with force, Tyrese controls with finesse. But both are the pulse of teams that weren’t supposed to be here, and now might leave as champions.

When the ball tips in Game 1, it won’t just be about OKC vs Indiana — it’ll be Shai vs Tyrese, fire vs finesse, MVP muscle vs maestro magic. Two stars. One stage. And only one can walk away with the crown.