Knicks Fans Rally Behind Tony Brothers After Latest Scott Foster News as NY Team Takes Major Game 7 Decision

All week long, New York Knicks fans were desperate for a spark. Their team had looked flat in its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in nearly two and a half decades. But with their season hanging by a thread, the Knicks finally responded. Jalen Brunson and Co. delivered in Game 5, keeping their title hopes alive with an emphatic win at Madison Square Garden. They still trail the Indiana Pacers 3-2 in the series, but here’s the kicker: across five gritty, high-stakes games, New York has actually outscored Indiana by six points. So, what now?

Now, the Knicks hit the road again, heading into a do-or-die Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With their season still on the line, there’s no doubt New York will throw everything they have at the Pacers to force a Game 7 back at the Garden. The stakes? As high as they get. The energy? Through the roof. So much so that Knicks fans have taken things into their own hands—rallying online, even appealing to the refs. Speaking of which, the league has announced the officiating crew for tonight: James Capers, Tony Brothers, and Tyler Ford.

This garnered a wave of reactions from the fans, as they all echoed similar opinions. They wanted the referees to support the Knicks to force a Game 7, especially Tony Brothers. But why? Well, of course, they want their team to win and force another game. However, there’s more to this than just winning. NBA Insider Evan Sidery revealed that the appointment of Tony Brothers and Co. for Game 6 puts Scott Foster in line for a potential Game 7. “This would put Scott Foster next in line to potentially referee a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.” He wrote on X.

For those unfamiliar, Scott Foster is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s most experienced and trusted officials. But that trust doesn’t come without controversy. While the league leans on his veteran presence, many fans—and even a few players—see him through a different lens. Around the NBA, Foster has earned the nickname “The Extender.”

Why? Because he’s gained a reputation for favoring the team that’s trailing in a series, often extending matchups to six or seven games. Of course, there’s no hard evidence to back this theory, but perception is powerful. And right now, Knicks fans are clinging to it. If New York can force a Game 7, the belief is simple: they’re practically booking their tickets to the NBA Finals.

However, it seems that New York has already made arrangements for Game 7 even before Game 6.

The Knicks are betting on a Game 6 win, as Game 7 hats emerge out of nowhere

The New York Knicks may be down 3-2, and their hopes of making the NBA Finals look slim. But they seem to have a sense of belief no other fan base would have, especially when you’re gearing up for an away Game 6. However, the Knicks fans are built differently; they are, without a doubt, one of the most passionate fans in the league. It’s actually a shame that they’ve had to wait for 25 years to watch their team play in the Conference Final. Nonetheless, they seem to believe that their team can take down Indiana on the road and force a Game 7.

Otherwise, it would be hard to explain why they already have a bunch of Game 7 hats ready to be worn. It’s not every day that we see teams backing themselves so much so that they have a set of Game 7 hats despite Game 6 not even tipping off. Well, the Knicks indeed are a formidable team. That’s because many teams would’ve folded under the pressure of going 1-3 down in the Eastern Conference Finals, that too, away from home. However, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the team showed great resilience to fight back into the series.

Now, all eyes are on how New York approaches a must-win Game 6 with everything on the line. The stakes? Higher than ever. Especially with the revelation that the Knicks already have Game 7 hats prepared. That confidence is bold — but it comes with risk. Because if the Knicks don’t deliver, those hats won’t be a symbol of swagger. They’ll be a painfully awkward reminder for every New Yorker around the world.