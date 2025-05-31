Knicks vs Pacers Await New Record After Surprising Ticket Details Emerge for Potential Game 7

Expecting Knicks tickets to be cheap is like expecting Kobe to pass — it’s just not happening. You’re not just buying a seat at a basketball game, you’re buying a night at the Mecca. But the prices for a potential Game 7 of this year’s Eastern Conference Finals? Let’s just say they’re enough to make even Spike Lee flinch.

You see, this year there have been quite a few eyebrow-raising ticket prices for NBA games. And this series between the Indiana Pacers and the Knicks has been historic for several reasons. It’s the furthest these two teams have gone in the postseason in a long time. And winning this would mean the Knicks’ first final since 1999.

But the most important aspect is that this year’s Eastern Conference Finals have been a nail-biter. From Tyrese Haliburton dropping a 30-point triple-double to Karl-Anthony Towns battling through injury to run the show, you can’t dispute the excitement this series has brought. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a ticket for this game could set you back around $1,556.

Yes, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you; that’s how expensive just one of these tickets may get. Now, as things stand, the Knicks have only forced a Game 6 out of the Pacers. But if a Game 7 does come to pass, this game will have set a new record for the most expensive Eastern Conference final game!

But what if you want to enjoy the action up close? Well, you’ll need a courtside ticket then. And if you did a double-take after seeing the price of a regular ticket, the courtside ticket prices will make your head spin like a scene out of the Exorcist.

Knicks vs Pacers Game 7 courtside tickets go up to an unbelievable half a million dollars

There’s nothing quite like sitting courtside for an NBA game. The tension, the drama, even the action all seem amplified and larger than life. But you usually have to pay a pretty penny for this privilege. And when it comes to a possible Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, fans who aren’t millionaires may need to empty their savings!

Right now, a regular ticket will run you about $1,500 — steep, but somewhat expected for MSG in the playoffs. But a courtside seat? That’s a whole different tax bracket. According to TickPick, a pair of seats near the hardwood will set you back a jaw-dropping $506,974. That’s 162 times the price of a standard ticket.

Rolling solo? Hope you’ve got $253,487 burning a hole in your pocket. At this point, it’s less of a game and more of a financial decision your accountant needs to co-sign.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the hoop past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Isn’t that crazy? You could buy a base model Lamborghini Huracan with that money and still have enough left over to buy 4 iPhone 16s! And what makes this crazier is that fans were already up in arms over ticket prices in the regular season ahead of the Lakers-Celtics game after Luka Doncic came to LA. Courtside tickets for that game went up to $23,112. This Knicks v Pacers game could potentially be ten times more expensive!

Of course, these seats aren’t just about the view — they’re what the world knows as Celebrity Row. You’ve probably seen Timothee Chalamet, the Jenners, and half of Hollywood posted up there, clapping in designer fits and sipping $20 water.

Back in 2020, Bleacher Report revealed that Spike Lee drops around $300,000 a year just to be courtside for Knicks games. Over three decades of diehard fandom? That’s nearly $10 million spent watching his beloved team rise, fall, and rise again. And true to form, Spike was back at it this postseason — front and center at Game 2 in the Garden and even making the trip to Indiana for Game 4. Being a Knicks fan doesn’t just take heart. It takes a whole lot of cash. That’s the price of admission if you want to watch a playoff battle and casually rub elbows with A-listers.

So Knicks fans, if you’re dreaming of seeing your squad shut down Tyrese Haliburton and end the Pacers’ reign of terror — better start checking your savings. Watching history from the front row? It’ll cost you.