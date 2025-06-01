No Boyfriend Connor In Sight as Injured Caitlin Clark Marks Herself Present at Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 6 vs Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are on the cusp of doing something special this season. They are one game away from taking the NBA Finals back to the state of Indiana since the days of Reggie Miller and co. With it, they also have the chance to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy to Indiana. It’s a big deal for a place as crazy about basketball as Indiana. And everyone knows this, from Pacers to fans to Caitlin Clark.

See, Indiana Fever’s talisman and the Pacers’ point guard have often been seen supporting each other during their games. Be it sitting in the stands watching intently or having a blast clicking pictures and being loud in their cheers – Tyrese and Caitlin are fans of each other’s games. So it’s not really a surprise that even though she’s injured, she was present for Haliburton’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Yes, Caitlin Clark was in the building to watch the Pacers try to end the Knicks’ postseason as they try to become NBA Finalists. And she’s here cheering them on even though she’s not 100% after suffering a left quadriceps injury recently. Just goes to show how much she cares. However, it looked as if the Indiana Fever star’s boyfriend and former Iowa State hooper, Connor McCaffery, did not turn up to this game.

And Caitlin wasn’t just sitting around, scrolling her phone while the Pacers played their hearts out. No, the WNBA star’s support was animated. At one point, after Haliburton drained a three, cameras captured her throwing up the three sign with both hands, as she celebrated his effort from beyond the arc.

But Caitlin Clark is not the only one who supports their fellow Indiana athletes. Only hours after beating the New York Knicks to go 2-0 in the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Haliburton showed up at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support the Indiana Fever. They were playing the New York Liberty, after all. So, did you think Caitlin wouldn’t return the favor?

However, it seems this dynamic of Indiana superstars supporting each other precedes both Tyrese and Caitlin. Pacers legend Paul George says this culture has always existed in Indiana. Why? It’s simple. The city loves basketball.

Paul George says Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton are carrying on a proud Indiana tradition

Recently, on Podcast P, aka Paul George’s podcast, his co-host revealed how he liked the dynamic between Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton. This prompted Paul George to reveal the stars’ relationship was as much a part of the culture in Indiana. And he participated in this during his time with the Indiana Pacers.

“You know, we used to support Tamika Catchings…We would buy tickets to fill their playoff games out, you know. We would, you know, we would go to the games and vice versa. So I think it’s just different in Indiana, bro. It’s different, it’s a space that, for one, the city loves the game of basketball,” said PG on his podcast.

via Imago Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark (22) watches the game from the sidelines on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Butler Bulldogs defeated the Western Michigan Broncos, 85-65.

It seems Paul George and Tamika Catchings set the table for Hali and Caitlin to dine in. But now, these two carry on the proud legacy of the stars that came before. And that means showing up for their teams on the court, and showing up when their counterpart is on it.

All in all, the dynamic between Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark only serves to elevate basketball in Indiana. Two of the biggest stars in the state rubbing shoulders? Now, that’s BOX OFFICE!