Not Jason Kidd, Knicks Identify 2 Major Coaches as Front Office Set to Take Drastic Measures for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The season isn’t even over and the off-season is already in full flow. And you know what’s funnier? Other than the Cavs, no other team’s made any moves. Not player, not coach. No team, but maybe one. The Knicks gave Tom Thibodeau the boot after their most successful year in quarter of a decade. But if you’re the most popular team in all the land, an ECF loss isn’t enough. You need more. So they’re going all out – both on a new coach, and now, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Let’s focus on the coach first. He’ll obviously be the face of the org – having a hand in the trades. There were rumors of Kidd being the next man for the most coveted job in the NBA. But he’s currently under contract through the 2025–26 season, and has not yet received a formal interview request from them. But fear not, Knickerbockers. You have all the picks you can get. And the latest two to enter the fray are Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and Rockets coach Ime Udoka.

“Ime Udoka, Chris Finch, and Jason Kidd are among the coaches currently under contract who the Knicks have degrees of interest in, reports SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley. Per Begley, the Knicks will request permission from the Mavericks to interview Kidd.” This was what the insider said on The Putback. Now let’s dissect them.

via Imago Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Let’s start with Udoka. The Rockets already said that they have “no interest in entertaining” a scenario where Udoka leaves Houston for anything, nevermind just the Knicks. And why would he? They probably have one of the most electrifying squads, filled to the brim with potential. But Finch might be even more out of the spectrum.

Minnesota are under a new ownership. And Finch is probably their best ever coach, with a franchise-best 369 career wins, a .566 winning percentage, and back-to-back trips to the conference finals. The Knicks to have the pedigree to get anyone they wanted. And the Luka Doncic trade has taken all possiblity of an impossibility out of the window. But for sure – we can consider Finch out of the conversation too.

There’s some things that remain the same regardless of who’s at the helm. And when you have the chance to get a future Hall of Famer like Giannis Antetokounmpo, wouldn’t you go all out? Turns out the Knicks aim to do exactly that this off-season.

Knicks confident a “tsunami-type offer” will be enough to persuade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jalen Brunson is too burnt out man. He might be performing at the highest level still, but it’s obvious that they need someone to back him up. Karl-Anthony Towns could be that man, but they need him in defense. So why not go for Giannis, who can do both? It’s a known fact that there’s little better two-way players in the league than the Greek. But they’ll have to throw the kitchen sink at the Bucks for them to even consider an offer for their best player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

So what would such an offer look like? New York lacks draft capital since their Towns and Mikal Bridges trade from Finch’s Minnesota at the start of the season. So it’ll have to be a starter for a starter swap. That puts KAT, Bridges, and/or OG Anunoby up for grabs. It can either be this, or they can give one of them to another team for trade assets, and club sizeable trade assets for the big Greek.

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Eitherway, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t come cheap. The Knicks will have to sell their soul to the devil for the Greek Freak. It’ll be worth it. But will a deal with Lucifer come with Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, or Chris Finch at the helm?