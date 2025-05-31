Pacers Confirm Major Decision Ahead of Game 6 as Knicks Fans Anticipate ECF Decider at MSG

The Eastern Conference Finals? Oh, this series is wild! Just when you thought the Knicks were done, they stormed back in Game 5 like their season depended on it, because it did. Now it’s 3-2, Indiana Pacers still leading, but Game 6 is in Indy, and that place is obviously going to be nothing short of electric. Knicks fans are already lighting up social media, dreaming of a winner-take-all Game 7 back at the Garden. Seriously, buckle up, because this playoff chaos is far from over!

The Indiana Pacers aren’t messing around for Saturday night’s Game 6. They’ve officially announced it’s going to be a “Gold Out” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That’s right, every single fan in attendance is getting a gold t-shirt, emblazoned with the Pacers “P” logo from their City Edition unis and the words “2025 Eastern Conference Finals.” They’re trying to turn that arena into a deafening sea of gold, a fortress where Knicks’ hopes go to die.

And talk about history: if the Pacers can pull off the win, it’ll be their first time clinching an Eastern Conference title on their home floor. The last time they made it to the NBA Finals, way back in 2000, they actually beat these same Knicks… but they did it at Madison Square Garden. This time, they want to pop the champagne in front of their own roaring crowd.

But while the Indiana Pacers are planning their golden celebration, Knicks fans are already doing their thing, looking past Game 6 and straight to a potential Game 7. That’s just Knicks Nation for you! Even with their team still needing a massive road win to even force a decider, the buzz around a Game 7 at MSG is already reaching fever pitch.

Reports are swirling about “Knicks Game 7” hats already being made. And the ticket prices for this hypothetical game? Absolutely insane. According to TickPick, the current average purchase price for a potential Game 7 is a staggering $1,565, making it the most expensive Eastern Conference Finals game on record. The get-in price is reportedly $1,099 – that’s more than 400% higher than the get-in price for Game 6 in Indiana ($215)!

This whole series has been a rollercoaster of unpredictability. The Pacers jumped out to that 2-0 lead, looking dominant, with Pascal Siakam going off for a playoff career-high 39 in Game 2. It felt like they had the Knicks figured out. But then, in true Knicks fashion, New York stormed back in Game 3 in Indiana, erasing a 20-point deficit with Karl-Anthony Towns having a monster fourth quarter to make it 2-1. The Pacers, however, punched right back in Game 4, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead and putting the Knicks on the brink.

Just when everyone was ready to write New York off, they delivered that gutsy Game 5 performance at MSG, winning 111-94 behind 32 from Jalen Brunson and another 24 from KAT. That sets the stage for this colossal Game 6.

The Tyrese Haliburton litmus test: can he CRUSH Knicks’ Game 7 hopes?

Alright, let’s be real. After that Game 5 no-show in New York, where Tyrese Haliburton put up just eight points on 2-of-7 shooting, the spotlight is burning bright on Indy’s young superstar heading into this potentially series-clinching Game 6 at home. This is his chance to prove he can be that guy, the one who slams the door on a desperate opponent, carries his team to the NBA Finals, and silences all those “Knicks in 7” chants already echoing from the ‘Big Apple’.

This is the kind of pressure Haliburton himself invited. Before these playoffs even kicked off, he wasn’t shy about the Pacers’ ambitions. He laid it out plain and simple back in April, “This year I think we have real expectations to do something special as a group and when I say something special, I mean a championship. That’s definitely an expectation we’ve had since the start of the year. That doesn’t change.”

You don’t drop the “C-word” like that unless you’re ready to back it up when it matters most. And right now, with a chance to go to the Finals on their home floor? It really matters! And we have seen flashes of Haliburton’s brilliance all postseason.

via Imago May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Remember Game 1 of this very series? Down big, looking hopeless, and who hits that ridiculous shot at the buzzer to send it to overtime, sparking that incredible Pacers win? Tyrese Haliburton, y’all! He’s had moments where he’s completely taken over, making those dazzling passes, hitting clutch shots, and silencing anyone who dared to call him “overrated.” Even LeBron James has gassed him up, praising his winning mentality and unselfish style – that “mom of the team” vibe Haliburton himself has talked about, always looking to get his guys in the right spots.

But Game 5 was a clunker, no doubt about it, especially after a dominant Game 4. After tough losses where his own play was a factor, like earlier in the playoffs, Haliburton has been known to step right up and take responsibility. He’s said things like, “I think a lot of our offensive struggles… were, you know, due to me. So, you know, I got to be better there, and I will be better.” That’s the kind of accountability you want from your leader. Now, after that quiet Game 5, he’s got to channel that same energy, that same promise to be better, into an absolute masterpiece.

This is his stage. In front of a “Gold Out” home crowd, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, Tyrese Haliburton has the chance to deliver one of those signature performances that people talk about for years. He needs to be aggressive, make the right plays, get his shooters involved, and, when the game is tight, be the best player on the floor. It’s a massive ask, but that’s what superstars do.