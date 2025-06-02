Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Announces Crucial Injury News Before NBA Finals vs OKC Thunder

After eliminating the Knicks from the championship race, the Pacers have finally made it to the NBA Finals. Winning the title this season would mark their first in franchise history. Naturally, Coach Carlisle has been very cautious not to take their winning streak for granted, “This group has been special, pulled off some very special things…So we don’t take it for granted at all.”

Well, considering that it is not his first rodeo, we can understand why he will have his eyes on the big prize. And while the HC has every reason to be concerned, he is hardly the only one. Pascal Siakam, who won the Larry Bird Trophy, said, “We got a team out there that’s waiting for us that’s serious. They’re the best team in the NBA. So that’s the challenge.”

A recurring sentiment in the Indiana locker room, the Pacers are intent on respecting their opponent, which may prove to be the key behind their potential victory. They have made it so far because of their resilience, and while they might be the underdogs against OKC, it is an opportunity they cannot afford to let go. “So it’s a hell of an opportunity, and you don’t know when you’re going to get it again,” said Siakam.

The last time Indiana made it to the finals, they lost in six games against the Lakers. It is essential that the Pacers’ bench remains in its best shape. So, when Jarace Walker fell on the court in Game 6, his future in the series looked uncertain. Well, Coach Rick Carlisle ended all the speculation on The Fan Morning show, as he announced that Walker will not be joining the bench for Game 1 against OKC.

The Pacers forward has been suffering from an ankle injury, Carlisle said, “He’s going to be out for a while. I don’t know how long. He certainly will not play in the first two games of the Finals.”

However, the finals are projected to last until at least the 11 of June, giving the athlete an ample amount of time to make a comeback. Meanwhile, the rest of the team will return with a clean bill of health, only leaving Isaiah Jackson, who has been out for the majority of the season. With that, now let’s see how Rick Carlisle could make it through the NBA Finals.

With the NBA Finals on the horizon, which way will the title sway?

It is true that the Pacers have had a noteworthy season, with 50 wins. Knocking out the Bucks and then the Cavaliers, Indiana has now added their old rivals, the Knicks, to the list as well. But the Thunder made it to the Finals with a 4-1 win against the Wolves, making their first since 2012. Haliburton and Carlisle will be well well aware that once again, they are being looked at as the underdogs.

The Thunders roster has the KIA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Indiana will not only need to be at their best defensively, they will also look at their biggest stars to lead the way on the other end. Leading the playoffs with 21.1 points per game, Siakam has been a constant menace, while Haliburton has 18.6 ppg.

Still, much might depend on how they manage to contain the opposition. The OKC will come out all guns blazing, have the home-court advantage, and know they have a system tooled to hurt the kind of man-to-man defence Indiana employs. Who will you be cheering for?