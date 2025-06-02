Paul George Reveals Lesser-Known Detail About Pacers Before NBA Finals That Changed Miami Heat’s Fortunes

Greatness is born where pain meets persistence. As the 2025 NBA Finals draw near, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers stand on the edge of destiny. Both franchises have endured heartbreak, yet never stopped chasing the dream. Now, everything comes down to this final battle for glory after 25 years. Interestingly, vastly different cultures have shaped their journeys. For Paul George, who once wore both jerseys, there’s no better time to break down what truly sets them apart.

However, sitting with 2x NBA champ Mike Miller on Podcast P, PG reflected on the Pacers culture and compared it to the Miami Heat culture. Two teams that have etched their names among the greatest. The veteran forward directly represents one, while Miller is linked to the other. The former NBA star won his rings in 2012 and 2013 with the Heat.

“Pat Riley, who’s played, has been around the game for years. He’s from that old-school era. We had Larry Bird as the best brother. But with that, it was a standard—it was a Pacers’ way. You guys had a Heat culture. We kind of had a Pacers’ way,” Paul George explained to Mike Miller. “With that, though, everybody fell in line. There was an order, there were checks and balances. There was a professionalism—you did s— the right way.”

Paul George dived into the roots of structure and discipline in the NBA by spotlighting two legends—Pat Riley and Larry Bird. He painted a vivid picture of the no-nonsense culture they built in Miami and Indiana. George recalled how Bird’s leadership from 1997-2000 shaped the “Pacers’ way,” a culture of high standards, order, and accountability. Nothing was optional. Professionalism was the rule, and everyone followed it.

As the conversation progressed, PG turned his attention to the mystique of the Heat culture with clear admiration. Consequently, he brought up stories of strict weigh-ins and disciplined routines that defined Riley’s Miami. There are stories from Riley’s coaching era that say that the legend took his team to an army base for the first day of training. In fact, Mike Miller verified the fact and shared: “Our first camp was that I was at an army base.” Miller recalled his first Miami Heat training camp, which was held on an army base, where discipline struck differently right from day one.

At first, he was told to change out of a simple Nike shirt, and soon after, he learned hard lessons on accountability. As a result, he quickly realized that the little things mattered most. Moreover, when stars like LeBron James bought in, the culture’s ripple effect became powerful and unforgettable. But now, years after Paul George’s exit from Indiana, they’ve finally put an end to their NBA Finals drought. It’s time for the ultimate showdown, it’s time to break the 25-year-old streak, and their 50-year-old run of no titles.

The Indiana Pacers’ idea to trade Paul George just worked on time

The Indiana Pacers have finally broken a 25-year NBA Finals drought after a rocky start to the season, defying expectations with grit and determination. Their journey from a snake-bitten franchise marked by missed chances, injuries, and controversy has been long and arduous. Yet, through smart rebuilding and unwavering spirit, they now stand ready to challenge the Thunder for the ultimate prize.

Paul George’s trades may have quietly rewritten the script for the 2025 NBA Finals. In 2017, Indiana traded him to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, who later became Tyrese Haliburton in 2022. Meanwhile, the Thunder flipped George in 2019 for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a treasure trove of picks, which produced Jalen Williams. These moves set the stage for a dramatic showdown.

Over nearly five decades, Indiana’s history has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, from ABA titles to near misses in the NBA. With bold moves since 2021, the Pacers crafted a fast-paced, thrilling style that echoes their roots. Now, as underdogs, they chase a legacy few have achieved — becoming the only team to win both ABA and NBA championships.

Victory favors the patient, the prepared, and those who shape their own fate—just ask Paul George. The 2025 NBA Finals showcase two teams molded by resilience, culture, and the ripple effects of George’s trades. Both the Pacers and Thunder carry rich histories and fresh ambitions. Ultimately, this battle is more than a game—it is a test of legacy, grit, and the power of perseverance. The stage is set for history to be made.