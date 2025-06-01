Paul George Stands Firm Against Popular NBA Finals Opinion as 2 Ex-Teams With Major Similarity Set Date

Scroll through X after Indiana’s Game 6 win over the Knicks, and you’ll see the predictable chatter—claims that an OKC vs. Pacers Finals is a ratings nightmare, a snooze fest in the making. No LeBron, no Steph, no legacy franchises. Just two so-called “small market” teams with minimal Finals history between them. Indiana hasn’t been on this stage since 2000. OKC? Not since 2012. On paper, it’s not the flashy matchup casual fans dream about. But while the internet rolls its eyes, Paul George sees something else entirely—a Finals worth tuning in for.

The Philadelphia 76ers star recently hosted another episode of his long-running ‘Podcast P’. During the same, co-host Dallas Rutherford asked the NBA player about his opinion on the then “potential OKC and Indies finals”, which is now confirmed.

Rutherford pointed out that, from a business standpoint, the NBA might not be thrilled about an OKC vs. Indiana Finals. You’re not getting the A-list celebrity courtside crowd you’d see in L.A. or Golden State, nor the rabid, deep-pocketed fanbase that a team like Boston brings. But Paul George offered a different take—arguing that a Thunder-Pacers Finals would actually be a win for the league. It sends a powerful message: you don’t need to break the bank chasing stars to build a contender.

“I think with what the owners have made it, to where teams can’t go after three-star max contract guys anymore, right? There’s the new first second third aprons, right? I think with both of these teams they fall under the first apron and you’re looking at where the NBA, I think, will be for the future” said Paul George. “You’ll probably have two stars, they’ll be able to put two stars together, but the importance of not only, uh, developing young guys, but going after guys that fit your team, that plays their role”.

As reported by ‘Front Office Sports’, the Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals will be the first to feature two teams under the luxury tax since it went into effect 22 years ago. As highlighted by Spotrac, Tyrese Haliburton’s squad ranked 18th in the NBA in payroll this season, with a figure of $169.149 million. The Thunder ranked 25th with $165.601 million. The New York Knicks, whom the Pacers had to defeat to get to the Finals, ranked 4th due to having spent around $188.878 million, while the Minnesota Timberwolves ranked 2nd with $202.790 million.

The team that had spent the most on salaries was the Phoenix Suns, who accumulated an amount of $214.371 million. Fat lot of good it did them, since Kevin Durant and co ended up being only the 11th seed on the Western Conference table. This certainly sends a message that times are changing within the NBA. More than star players, the need is for teams to have good depth.

“Um, so I think this is amazing. I think this is what teams are going to go after as far as how to construct a team when you look at Indiana, when you look at, uh, Oklahoma,” Paul George added. “Yeah they’re both young teams, but it’s been constructed where you have star power, but you also have a roster that’s talented, top to bottom, with youth with, um, you know, skill sets in being able to do multiple things on the court”.

Of the 44 teams to reach the Finals, 26 have been taxpayers. Of the 22 champions, 16 have been taxpayers. The last time a non-taxpaying team won the NBA Finals was the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers squad. Now, with stars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic commanding around $48.729 million and $43.032 million, there is no way for the team to resolve its luxury tax issues soon. If the Thunder and Pacers squads have shown us something, it is that a pair of sizable contracts for the team’s point guards and top big men, with the rest of the roster filled out with reasonable veteran deals and rookie contracts, is enough.

Both teams should enjoy their reputation of being below luxury tax squads for as long as they can. After all, if recent reports are to be believed, this status won’t remain for long.

Will the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers squads cross the luxury tax by next season?

According to the latest CBA guidelines, the NBA’s luxury tax threshold currently sits at $170.8 million but is projected to rise to $187.9 million next season, following an increase in the salary cap. Despite their historically conservative spending, both the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder could find themselves surpassing that threshold next season, depending on roster moves, extensions, and free-agent decisions.

The Thunder appear more likely to exceed the threshold given their current payroll trajectory and the impending contract extensions on the horizon, whereas the Pacers’ cap outlook remains fluid, hinging on key free-agent decisions and potential trade activity.

No matter how the Finals go, almost every player on the Thunder squad will have an enormous pay raise coming their way. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will reportedly be eligible for a record 5-year, $380 million supermax deal in 2026. A big raise from the 5-year, $179.3 million contract he currently holds. Furthermore, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams will be eligible for $592 million in rookie max extensions.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 12, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Indiana Pacers, the team has avoided luxury tax payments for quite some time. The last time they did it was back in 2005. However, owner Herb Simon has reportedly been open to increased spending. As reported by ‘93.5/107.5 The Fan’, entering the tax might be necessary to keep Myles Turner alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. It would help keep the Pacers’ competitive backbone. Reports indicate that Turner is earning $19.9 million this year, which critics have described as a ‘ridiculously low price’ for a two-way center.

Looking at this, both finalists can only avail the feat of being under the luxury tax, and playing in the NBA Finals, for this season. Nevertheless, the message in itself that even something like this is a possibility might cause several NBA franchises to re-evaluate their options.