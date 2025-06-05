“Praying for You”: Molly Qerim & Stephen A. Smith Share Emotional Message After ESPN Colleague’s Devastating Cancer News

Who didn’t eagerly look at the clock, waiting for the Finals to roll around? Regardless of the teams, the entire country will be locked into their TV screens for the next week. It’s what all 30 franchises fight 9 months for. But a dark cloud formed over the buildup of the game. And it has to do with one of the most well-known figures in NBA media, Jay Harris. It’s unfortunate, but he’s got prostate cancer. Who better than Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith to send their regards on such a day, right?

It wasn’t easy learning about Harris’s prostate cancer. He’s been one of the faces of ESPN since they rose to prominence. Not just that – he’s essentially been Qerim’s mentor since her first day. “One of the first anchors I ever met in my stint at ESPN… And all of us here, of course, wishing Jay the best. He’s a pros pro, he’s a great human being. Great colleague and friend, and we’ll be praying for you,” said Molly on First Take.

If you thought her comments were emotional, SAS’ will have you reaching for the tissues. SAS himself is one of the faces of the global media company. Jay himself is a 22-year veteran at the network, blending journalistic rigor with a relatable on-air presence. His cancer message did more than just call for a moment of reflection. His cancer message brought up memories of his past that would rather have remained under the rug. And that was the effect of the disease on his own family – with his mother Janet Smith dying in 2017 of the same.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

“We know that most of us, especially, including myself, have experienced. you know, the devastating effect it can have on family and loved ones, having lost my mother. But when you talk about prostate cancer and men being, you know, needing to be diagnosed, I just made sure I went and got my exam this week… And so my heart goes out to Jay Harris and his family. I’m rooting for my brother. He’s a strong brother. Does a great job for us. We all got a lot of love for him. My heart is sold as with him. And we just hope that, you know, he gets through this with flying colors, which we obviously believe he will,” said SAS on the show.

Stephen A did exactly what the men should do after hearing this – and get themselves checked. It’s good that history is with Harris – with his father having survived prostate cancer in the past too. He requested a month’s leave from ESPN. So even if it’s for a month, both Molly Qerim and SAS know that he’ll be sorely missed and in their prayers.

An ode to Jay Harris’ 22-year tenure at ESPN

Jay Harris has cemented his status as one of ESPN’s most recognizable and respected voices. From late-night SportsCenter anchor to breaking barriers in sports media representation, it’ll be incredibly hard to have broadcasts without him for a bit. No matter the shade thrown on ESPN – Jay’s the kinda guy always in the green. Talk about a squeaky-clean reputation.

He’s the god of the late-night broadcast. The Harris name became synonymous with ESPN’s late-night programming throughout the Eastern Time zone. And his awards seem thoroughly deserved. He’s won the New York Festivals recognition for sports reporting excellence, and contributed to to Emmy-winning SportsCenter broadcasts. But that cancer update would’ve hit the industry like a wrecking ball.

“I’m having surgery on Tuesday. I’ll be away from SportsCenter for about a month to recover,” Harris said while making the announcement on Good Morning America. But there’s optimism. The cancer isn’t spreading. And he’ll be back with a bang. “My doctor is very optimistic. The latest scan shows no signs of the cancer spreading. So once the prostate is removed, the hope is that this will be the end of it.”

It’s obvious that ESPN’s impact on the NBA has been instrumental. And someone like Jay Harris has been at the epitome of it all. But just like Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith, thoughts and prayers of the whole world are to Jay Harris and his family. May his comeback be as strong as it can be. Luckily we have the Pacers and the Thunder to distract us from it.