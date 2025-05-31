Recent Damian Lillard Sighting Shows Rehab Status as Bucks Await $14.1M Decision

The Milwaukee Bucks wrapped their season in a fashion they didn’t wish to, at least not to the Pacers. But that was not all the heartbreak, because they might have a complicated future ahead of them. Giannis Antetokounmpo is considering other destinations. His unusual request might be further intensified with Damian Lillard expected to miss the next season. On May 2, he underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon he suffered against the Indiana Pacers. Since then, Bucks fans might be wondering, how’s the sharpshooter doing? Well, he made his first public appearance at the Aces-Sparks game.

Lillard was sitting beside WNBA Hall of Famer Tina Thompson and also Lakers forward Jared Vanderbilt. It was a different sight than him being helped off the court. The Bucks’ star guard had a leg brace on his operated right leg. It’s a relief for the Bucks fanbase, at least after the season has wrapped without him getting to play much of a role lately.

The nine-time All-Star also got to enjoy a great night. The Aces, led by A’ja Wilson, destroyed the Sparks 96-81. Wilson continued her glorious run this season, compiling 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists against the Sparks. But now let’s get to Damian Lillard. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar faced rotten luck with injuries at the worst time. Leading up to the postseason, he was diagnosed with a blood clot. The same ailment ended Victor Wembanyama’s season. Still, Lillard made a miraculous return for the Bucks during the playoffs. He was on blood thinners, which supported his urgency to return in time for the playoffs.

But in Game 4, without any contact or force, Damian Lillard came off limping and knew straight away something was wrong. His exclusion broke the Bucks’ spirits, and they eventually lost. And after all the injury drama in a league that makes fitness an issue, will the Bucks be eager to retain him? Desperate is a better answer.

That has now led to the present, where the Bucks are finding solutions to keep their star tandem together for the future. However, is it possible?

The Bucks receive horror news

Lillard’s injury puts the Bucks in a tricky spot. Giannis Antetokounmpo is determined to remain competitive. However, following consecutive first-round exits, he is looking for options. At this time, the only way Milwaukee could convince the Greek Freak to stay is by providing him with a competitive roster.

With their star guard slated to miss the majority of the season, the NBA does have a tool in place. The Disabled Player Exemption would allow the Bucks to spend the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Salary Exemption of $14.1 million. That would make them hopeful.

The team has several free agents, such as Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis, who are also due an extension. At least they would have the ability to retain them. However, the Bucks may not get access to that facility after all.

According to Eric Nehm, for the exception to be granted, the league needs to ensure the player in question can’t return past the June 15 deadline. In Lillard’s case, though, even a “conservative” rehab approach won’t be able to prove that.

“On May 2, the team announced that Lillard underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon. Even on an incredibly conservative timeline of 13 months, Lillard would be expected to return to play before the June 15, 2026 deadline,” he told The Athletic.

Hence, the future is starting to seem ruffled for the Milwaukee Bucks. Their priority is to keep Antetokounmpo and Lillard steady. But every sign so far suggests they won’t have the resources to do so.