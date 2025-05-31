“Rest in Peace”: Kevin Durant Mourns Longtime Supporter’s Sudden Demise as Emotional Gesture Moves Fans Deeply

Kevin Durant had a tumultuous season in the desert with the Phoenix Suns. The veteran sharpshooter has been the talk of the town. Trade rumors have been running rampant on social media, but so has KD, who’s known for confronting his critics. If you’re not aware, Durant is quite active on social media and has been spotted more often than not engaging in heated conversations with fans and critics. However, recently, a different side of Kevin Durant was on display as he interacted with a fan on X.

A fan posted a heartfelt tribute to her grandma, who passed away recently. Apparently, the user’s grandmother was a huge KD fan dating all the way back to his OKC Thunder days. The tweet featured a beautiful montage of pictures of the woman, including snaps of her attending the games with someone who appears to be her grandson. Moreover, it also features an old picture of her meeting Durant himself. “We put a purple @KDTrey5 jersey in my grandma’s casket; y’all how she felt about KD.” The tweet read.

While the user might not have imagined it, Kevin Durant saw the tweet and gave a wholesome response. “Man, my condolences to your family..rest in peace granny! I appreciate all the love and support over the years!!” Durant wrote. He sent his condolences to the family and appreciated all the love and support she gave him over the years. Indeed, from the pictures, you could tell she had been the Slim Reaper’s fan from day one. So, it’s great to finally see the soft side of Durant on X, as he mourned the death of his long-time fan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This wholesome gesture by KD garnered a lot of reactions from his fans. “Real one for that,” one fan wrote, stating that Durant is a good human for his heartfelt gesture. Meanwhile, another user stated, “Wish she coulda seen this. Rip.” They suggested how lovely it would have been if Durant’s long-time fan herself could see how much her support meant to the Phoenix Suns superstar. And as the family put in a Durant jersey in their grandmother’s casket to honor her love for the Suns’ superstars, love poured in from all circles for Grandma.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You’re a good man, KD.” Kevin Durant’s heartfelt gesture moves his fans

Kevin Durant has been one of the most criticized players in the modern era of the NBA. A part of which has had to do with him not being able to win a championship on his own. Although the 36-year-old veteran has two NBA championships with the Warriors, the critics have always disrespected him. This had led to many unwanted and uncomfortable conversations between them and Durant on X. However, this time around, the fans were surprised to see the more human and caring side of the Suns star. “You’re a good man, KD,” a fan wrote.

via Imago Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He stated that Durant’s action showed how good of a person he is off the court. Meanwhile, another fan was quite moved by the Slim Reaper’s lovely gesture after the sudden demise of his huge fan. “This is heartwarming. Miss you in the Bay!!!” The user wrote. She expressed her feelings after seeing KD’s heartfelt gesture, as she also addressed the trade rumors. We are all aware that Durant’s days in the desert are limited, and the fans urged the veteran to reunite with Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the same time, as the reactions poured in, another fan respected the Suns superstar’s gesture. “RIP Granny, much love to u and ur family, and to the goat KD!” The fan sent his condolences to the affected family, as he also sent his love to Durant. It’s great to see the entire NBA community come together for another fan. More so, because it’s Kevin Durant who’s made this happen through his lovely gesture, as we also send our condolences to the family.