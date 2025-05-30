“Rest In Peace”: NBA Community Mourns For Klay Thompson’s Personal Loss of 13-Year-Old English Bulldog

There are tough days in the NBA—blowout losses, missed buzzer-beaters, torn ACLs. But then there are the days that hit you square in the soul. Klay Thompson, the beloved Splash Brother and one of the coolest cats to ever lace up a pair of sneakers, just experienced one of those heartbreakers. And no, it’s not about missing out on the All-Star Game or getting traded—it’s about saying goodbye to his best friend, his ride-or-die, his actual “son”… Rocco Thompson.

Klay Thompson’s English bulldog, Rocco, passed away at the age of 13. Let that sink in. Rocco wasn’t just the cuddly buddy sleeping on the corner of the couch while Klay was draining corner threes—this dog lived through the entire Warriors dynasty. From Klay’s rookie year in 2011 to now, Rocco was there. When Klay signed his $70 million extension in 2014? He asked Bob Myers how long it would take because he wanted to get home to Rocco.

Announced on ESPN LA’s Mason & Ireland show by Klay’s dad, Mychal Thompson, the news came with a mix of sorrow and celebration. “We were all sad, but Rocco had a great, long life,” Mychal said. Klay adopted Rocco when he was just 8 weeks old, right around the time he was drafted 11th overall. Rocco didn’t just join the NBA journey—he led the parade. Literally. He was a boat ride companion, a courtside legend, and the only being allowed to interrupt Klay’s mental zen without catching a death glare.

Stephen Curry once hilariously weighed in on the “Rocco effect” during Klay Thompson’s legendary 44-point night against the Lakers in 2019. When asked if the sharpshooter’s bulldog might be the team’s secret weapon, Steph joked, “I need my leg room,” referring to Rocco taking up space on the team plane. But then, with a grin, he added that maybe Rocco deserved “his own hotel room every night.”

Klay himself didn’t downplay Rocco’s impact, either. “It’s good to bring him down here,” Thompson said after that scorching night. “It’s nice to bring him to my parents’ house, which he loves. It’s just nice to have your pet. They bring you a lot of joy.”

And before anyone hits the “it’s just a dog” take: Klay. Called. Him. His. Son. Respect.

Fan Reactions Pour In: Dub Nation Mourns One of Its Own

As soon as the news broke, NBA Twitter turned into a candlelight vigil for the bulldog who lived a better life than half the league’s two-way contracts.

“Rocco, you also part of dad’s championship 😞 Rest in peace.” Rocco wasn’t just Klay’s dog—he was the honorary sixth man of Dub Nation. He was there for all the highs: 37 points in a quarter, 60 points in 29 minutes, Game 6 Klay in OKC. That’s right—when Klay pulled off one of the greatest playoff performances ever, Rocco probably celebrated with an extra bone and a tug-of-war session. The bulldog even appeared in a BMW ad and had his own dedicated Instagram page with fanbase-level engagement. The man had branding!

“13 is a long time for a dog. That dog was loved and cared for so well. I’m sorry Klay.” Let’s put this in perspective—English bulldogs usually live 8 to 10 years due to their notoriously finicky health. Rocco lived to 13. It shows the kind of love, care, and probably luxury-level kibble Klay provided. That bulldog had a better wellness regimen than most NBA benches.

“Wow, sh–. When a player’s dog dies, they commemorate him like that.” Yes, they do. And they should. Because Rocco wasn’t just a pet—he was part of the team. The NBA community rallied around this loss because we’ve seen the bond. This is the dog that was always in the background of Klay’s IG stories, chillin’ like he averaged 10 points and solid perimeter defense. Rocco had fans. He had lore. He was the Marcus Smart of dogs—scrappy, loyal, and always down to ride.

“NOOOOO sending love @KlayThompson” Klay might be the stoic Splash Brother, but his love for Rocco was always loud. Remember the boat rides? The birthday shoutouts? The time he proudly announced Rocco’s 10th birthday would be celebrated on April 20 “because it’s easier to remember”? Man was a legend. And if you don’t think losing a dog like that hurts more than an Achilles tear, you’ve clearly never had a dog—or an Achilles.

via Imago Oct 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Of all Klay Thompson’s endearing qualities, none resonated more deeply than his pure, unabashed love for his dog, Rocco. Through injuries, triumphs, and the quiet in-betweens, Rocco was his constant — a grounding presence in a world that rarely slows down.

Klay never hid it: he’d rather be home with Rocco than anywhere else, even skipping postgame scrums just to unwind with his best friend. That bond was so iconic, it inspired a limited-edition “Rocco” sneaker line with his shoe company, Anta. Now, with Rocco’s passing, it’s not just the end of a chapter — it’s the quiet loss of a companion who gave Klay something no stat line ever could: unconditional love.

Rest easy, Rocco Thompson—Dub Nation’s most loyal four-legged legend. You weren’t just man’s best friend. You were Klay’s best friend. And judging by the outpouring of support from the NBA world, you were part of something even bigger than championships.

Klay Thompson’s heart may be heavy, but fans everywhere are holding him up with memories, love, and a reminder that greatness doesn’t always come with a stat line—sometimes it comes with floppy ears and a boat ride.