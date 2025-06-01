Rick Carlisle Keeps Locker-Room Celebration in Check as Plans to Counter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co Emerges

It is a big night in Indiana after the Pacers clinched a 125-108 win over the Knicks, with the NBA Finals next in sight. This is the first time the franchise has reached the finals since 2000. With an improved tempo, the Pacers went into Game 6 knowing they had to win. Making 34 points on the Knicks’ 18 turnovers, the Indiana defense was on their A-game.

On the other hand, the offense didn’t disappoint either. Pascal Siakam recorded 31 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Tyrese Haliburton posted 21 points, six rebounds, and 13 assists. Although the Pacers had a slow start to the game, Siakam’s three-pointer jolted Indiana back into the lead. With sixteen points before halftime, he set Indiana up at 58-54. Meanwhile, Myles Turner, the Pacers center, got eleven points in just 21 minutes. The NBA veteran was ecstatic about his performance, he said, “When the buzzer was sounding, it was nothing but joy.”

For considerable time, he has been the headline for trade rumors. Now, Turner seems to have finally gotten his moment of glory. “All the years, all the hate, all the love, all the in-between just made sense in that moment.”

Likewise, Thomas Bryant, who only played for 13 minutes, scored 11 points. “I told him, the basketball gods reward you.” Siakam said about the 27-year-old. But it was Andrew Nembhard tailing Jalen Brunson that made sure the Knicks star was under constant pressure. As a result, he only scored 19 points, way below his season average. So, surely after such a monumental win, the Pacers’ bench deserves to celebrate?

Well, Coach Carlisle said not so fast. “This is no time to be popping champagne…when you get to this point of the season, you know, it’s two teams–it’s one goal,” in a post-game interview, Carlisle said. “It becomes an all-or-nothing, and we understand the magnitude of the opponent.”

With OKC finishing WCF with a 124-94 victory, Carlisle is right on the money to not underestimate his opponents. This is also the Thunder’s second time in the Finals ever, so the stakes are high for both teams. SGA, by their side, the OKC bench is filled with one of the best in the league. Now the question is, can the Pacers find a way to hurt the Thunder’s defense?

Will Coach Carlisle find a way past OKC’s defense?

“Oklahoma City has been dominant all year long with capital letters in the word Dominant; defensively, they’re, you know, historically great,” said Carlisle. The Thunder have managed to deliver wins throughout the season, with the big three: Shai, Chet Holmgren, and J-Dub. But the one game they were outplayed by the Wolves was the WCF Game 3. Minnesota kept the Thunder on their toes, bringing their MVP to just 14 points. Coach Daigneault was thrown a curveball.

Therefore, Carlisle’s forward-looking mentality might actually pay off. Moreover, Indiana also hves Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton, who have been season constants. Being a past athlete who has been to the finals thrice, again later as an assistant coach and a head coach, Carlisle has the perfect resume, and much will depend on how he decides to deal with what OKC throws at Indiana.

As Carlisle himself said, “This is just Day 1 of 13 days.” So, which team do you think will win their first Championship Title?