Savannah James Pens Emotional Note for Daughter Zhuri as LeBron James Celebrates Million-Dollar Journey

In this era, where we often hear celebrities or sports personalities changing their partners, LeBron James and Savannah James are painting a different picture. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been with her lovely wife since high school. So, you could assume she’s seen all the ups and downs of LeBron’s career. In fact, she’s helped him through all the pros and cons that come with being arguably one of the biggest sports personalities in the world. However, even while doing all of this, Savannah James has remained extremely grounded and away from the spotlight. But now, it’s her time to shine, and deservedly so.

LeBron’s better half is the MVP in real life. She’s a mother of three, a podcast host, and now a businesswoman. Yes, Savannah recently launched her skincare brand called ‘Reframe’. While many might think that it’s just another celebrity launching her own brand for profit, that’s not the case with the Lakers star’s wife. Instead, she has a really wholesome and heart-touching story behind it.

Recently, Savannah took to Instagram to post about the eureka moment that led to the creation of Reframe. Well, to everyone’s surprise, it was her daughter, Zhuri. But how? She explained that through a long and detailed caption.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“A few years back, my daughter Zhuri looked at me and said that when she grew up, she wanted to be just like me. That moment made me reflect: what blueprint had I established for her to follow?” Savannah wrote. “So I stepped out of my comfort zone—for Zhuri, but really for myself. I set out to create a skincare brand that was inclusive—not just of skin tones and types—but of all aspects of culture: fashion, music, art, design. I surrounded myself with experts in every field and let my curiosity guide me.” She explained how Zhuri saying that she looked up her made her realize that she needed to give her daughter a blueprint to follow.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with grandmother Gloria Marie James, mother Savannah James , brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Then Savannah decided to step out of her comfort zone in order to create something that would help her create a legacy. That’s how she came up with Reframe. However, no journey is smooth. So, just like everyone else trying to leave an impact on the world, Savannah James also struggled to create the products.

“The journey of bringing Reframe to life has been exhilarating and overwhelming. It’s proof that doing things in a new way usually means taking the steeper, longer route. But that’s exactly why I’m so proud of what we’ve built: exceptional formulas, expertly crafted, and clinically validated.”

That’s because she did not want to launch her other brand into the market; this project had a special place in her heart, and it was something she wanted to make her own. “I’ve used these products exclusively for the last two years, and my skin has never felt or looked better. I’m thrilled for you to experience Reframe.” She concluded.

She penned not only an emotional message for her daughter, but also will motivate Zhuri and several other young girls growing up. Nonetheless, as we all know, the James family is close-knit and supports each other. So, how could LeBron James leave an opportunity to support her wife?

LeBron James celebrates Savannah James’ million-dollar journey

LeBron James is now enjoying a relaxing offseason. This comes after the 40-year-old veteran capped off his 22nd season with the Los Angeles Lakers. James and Co. entered the playoffs with expectations soaring off the roof after adding Luka Doncic to their ranks. However, that excitement did not last long as they were sent home in just the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. So, now the LA veteran is making the most of this early offseason as he gears up for season No. 23.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball up court ahead of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While he enjoyed the spotlight throughout the season, he’s now ensuring his wife gets her flowers. On Friday, LeBron James reacted to his wife’s new business move. Of course, Savannah’s husband had to show love for her wife’s initiative. She seems to be on a whole new adventure by announcing her brand Reframe. As we all know, her inspiration to start this journey came from her daughter Zhuri. So, James also joined in to show his support.

King James was left speechless by her wife’s incredibly heartfelt message for Zhuri, as he reposted the post on his Instagram account. In May, Savannah James started her new venture, which she had been working on for a couple of years. Since then, Savannah, who’s LeBron’s rock, has seen immense support from her husband. The 40-year-old veteran has been tirelessly promoting her wife’s latest venture as he aims to gear up for another huge season coming up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

James will be hoping to produce something special in season 23 in the league, just like her wife’s special products that have been selling like hot cakes.