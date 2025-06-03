Savannah James Wants to Pull Herself Out From LeBron’s Shadows as Bryce James Life Change Awaits

High school sweethearts. Not a lot of couples around the world can resonate with the term. However, despite the high public attention, LeBron and Savannah James have been undeterred. They have each other as their support system. In addition, with three children, their life is great just being inside the group.

But there’s also a thin line that comes with it. Savannah James recently spoke about the possibility of co-dependence affecting social health. She, too, felt it during the early stages of her marriage with LeBron James.

“Being in a relationship super young and like doing all the things, like having babies and stuff, there is a co-dependency and like a feeling of like you can’t, like I can’t really make no moves without this person… Like I want to make sure that I’m available to be able to do all the things that he’s doing,” she revealed on Everybody’s Crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the time it was happening, it didn’t feel weird. But now that she has had time to reflect, Savannah James unveiled “ I’m kind of not even finding out what I like to do,”. And so she slowly did.

Not only did she use her platform, but Savannah James also began to take an interest in her hobbies. She has launched a number of campaigns for women’s empowerment, and recently, a skincare brand that caters to all types of skin tones. Yet, she hasn’t done something rather common.

“Like I don’t go out to eat and stuff like that. I’m not there yet. I’m not that mature. But like she was saying, like to be in a house, I don’t think it’s weird to go out by myself. I just haven’t gotten there yet,” James added.

It doesn’t make her feel uncomfortable. James just hasn’t made that commitment but now she has. Her co-host, April McDaniel encouraged to try having a solidarity lunch. And Savannah James agreed to do so in the coming month. And well, it might just be needed considering the major change the James clan is about to experience.

A great adjustment for the James parents

Life is moving fast for LeBron James and Savannah. Just two years ago, the parents had to see Bronny James move to college. Last year, he joined the Akron Hammer, getting drafted in the second round by the Lakers. And now, his younger son is next in line. Bryce James is off to college, and it isn’t a close location.

Committing to the University of Arizona, the soon-to-be 18-year-old will be 518 miles away from his family. It’s an adjustment for him, too, moving out of a comfortable environment. However, for Savannah and LeBron James in particular, it will be a major change.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, they want him to propel himself and achieve his future dreams of being in the NBA. So Savannah James was the first person to congratulate him on his achievement.

“So proud of you @_justbryce!! Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed!! I’m so excited for you and I can’t wait to cheer you on through this journey!,” she wrote on Instagram, pushing Bryce James to do his best.

Obviously, it goes without saying that there will be plenty of visits. Playing in the NCAA and attracting large media attention, Savannah James might be a frequent presence in the crowd too. However, it’s the first step of adjusting to living away from two of her kids. And as a parent, that’s probably the hardest adaptation to make.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hence, this might be the best time for her to explore herself and try different things. A lunch alone is just one of them. But there’s a lot to do, and Savannah James is just as curious about finding different parts of herself she didn’t previously know existed.