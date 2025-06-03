SGA Takes Unexpected Decision Ahead of NBA Finals as True Feelings About Pacers Emerge

It’s not trash talk. It’s not bulletin board material. But it’s definitely not your standard pre-Finals fluff, either. With Game 1 of the NBA Finals tipping off June 5, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander made a deliberate choice: full respect, no downplaying, and zero bait. When asked if the Pacers had changed much since OKC last saw them in March, SGA cut straight through the noise.

“I don’t think they changed much… they were on a roll back then, and they’re on a roll now… it’s going to be tough come Thursday.” But here’s where it gets interesting to a level where SGA might just be revealing his game strategy. Pressed on how the Thunder would handle Indiana’s high-octane guards, SGA didn’t flinch: “Defense first. It always starts there for us… you get stops, you give yourselves a chance.”

That mindset isn’t just cliché. It’s a strategy, because SGA knows the Pacers won’t bend. “They’re stubborn in the way they play… they impose their will,” he said. “Now it’s just about us being able to impose our will.” That looks more like a challenge than a prediction, doesn’t it? Or maybe, just maybe—a hint that the Thunder’s game plan isn’t built around names, but something a little deeper.

And let’s be honest, SGA knows better than most how fragile the Finals stage can be. Last season, Indiana watched the playoffs from home. This year? They’re forcing teams into shootouts and living to tell the tale. But this time, they’re not the only ones who can punch back.

SGA on what it takes to win

For Shai, winning isn’t just about scoring or flashy plays—it starts with defense. “If we’re able to buckle down defensively we can take care of the offensive side and it also allows us to play more in our strengths… but defense is always where it starts… no matter the team, no matter the personnel… you get stops, you give yourselves a chance,” he said. That defensive mindset is the backbone of OKC’s identity. But beyond that, it’s about imposing their will, making the game their own, and forcing the Pacers to play on their terms.

The Pacers, well… run, and they do it fast. Why? Because this playoff season, they have ranked 7th in offensive rating with 117.4 average points scored. This is the team that speeds you into mistakes, attack mismatches, and they never stop moving. As SGA put it, “They play like that no matter the game, no matter the environment, no matter the round or stage… they play toward their identity and that’s why they’ve been really good.”

But if there’s one team that’s been just as effective with a totally different blueprint, it’s the Thunder. OKC ranks 4th in offensive rating with 120.5 points scored average. What’s wild? Shai brought up the numbers himself: “I think I saw something like since January, us and them have the best records in the NBA.” He’s not bluffing. Their 68–14 record came with a league-best point differential of +12.9, the highest by any team in over 50 years since the Lakers in 1971-72.

That kind of dominance isn’t just impressive on paper, but it reflects a team that knows exactly who it is. From top to bottom, OKC played with an identity, a rhythm, and a level of cohesion that made every possession feel intentional. And as they step into the Finals, that clarity might be their greatest advantage.

Leading the charge in their own team, both SGA and Haliburton are not short of playing like their lives depend on it. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this postseason. Tyrese Haliburton, on the other hand, has surged in the playoffs with 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. And neither one’s backing down, but only one gets the last word.

So no, this isn’t just a Haliburton vs SGA showdown. It’s not even just Pacers vs Thunder. It’s identity vs identity. And in Shai’s words? “The team that wins is the team that imposes their will… no matter if it’s Game 41 or it’s Game 91.”