Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clears Up OKC Front Office’s Orders as Private Chat With Thunder Legend Emerges

It’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s world, and we’re just living in it. And if still living in denial, then it’s time to move out. Simply put, that level of dominance and consistency throughout the season feels unreal. Now, you could say that we’ve seen the LeBron James and Stephen Curry eras. We’ve also witnessed Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. But in this current generation of new players? Not everyone is doing what SGA is. At the same time, GM Sam Presti deserves credit for bringing in this raw Canadian talent.

Had it not been for that bold move that brought SGA to OKC from LA in 2019, this dream that Presti once saw wouldn’t be unfolding in layers in years to come. More importantly, what is the trust factor that played on both sides? Well, this is an interesting question that only SGA or the GM could answer. And well, the former just did!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander clarified the Thunder’s front office command in rapid rise

Fresh off a 4-1 takedown of the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, the 2025 MVP stepped into the media spotlight. At first, the focus was on the win. However, the conversation quickly shifted. Reporters leaned in, eager to dig deeper. After all, they wanted more than a scoreboard. They wanted to know how it started, what Sam Presti saw, and ultimately, how it all came to life.

“Sam didn’t lay out no vision for me. He just traded for me. We had a few conversations. I realized he knows what he’s doing very quickly. I just trusted him and controlled what I can control. As you guys can see, he’s done a great job of doing his job and has turned things around here very quickly,” Shai clarified. “I think it just speaks to the tone that he’s set across the organization. He controls what he can control, and we do that all the way down the ladder. I think that’s why we’ve been able to have success so quickly.”

In 2019, the Clippers chose stars over seedlings, trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to land Paul George and lure Kawhi Leonard. It made sense then. They wanted rings, not rookies. But that trade lit a fuse in Oklahoma City. Shai got the space he craved. And year by year, he bloomed. Sometimes, losing a gem is how another city finds its crown.

But, most importantly, no one (not even Sam Presti) ever handed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a grand vision. He was traded, listened, and trusted his instincts. Sam Presti kept it simple but sharp. That quiet trust sparked something real. Now, after signing a five-year, $179 million deal with OKC, Shai could be eyeing a jaw-dropping $380 million extension. The belief was mutual. The results speak louder. Now, while clarifying the front office’s role, Shai also opened up about a private conversation that deeply influenced his mindset.

OKC legend shared a candid moment with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the Conference Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped an astounding 34-point game at Paycom Center on Wednesday and led the Thunder to a 30-point lead to win the Western Conference Finals against the Wolves. Not to forget, their defense was top-notch and stopped the fierce Anthony Edwards & Co. And well, as expected, SGA was crowned the WCF Most Valuable Player. But moments before the trophy ceremony, franchise legend Kendrick Perkins showed up for the 26-year-old Canadian.

In 2012, the OKC Thunder made it to the NBA Finals. Big Perk, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden were all a part of that dream team. But now, 13 years later, SGA & Co. have brought the team to the cusp of the fabled Promised Land. So, what was that conversation like with Kendrick? Thus, Gilgeous-Alexander said, “He just said he was proud of me. Told me to keep going. I said I appreciate it. That was pretty much it. Nothing long. Just nice, short, and sweet.”

This is not just a comeback story. It is a masterpiece shaped by belief. Sam Presti saw the spark, and Shai lit the fire. And Kendrick Perkins passed the torch with pride. From trade piece to franchise pillar, Gilgeous-Alexander turned quiet trust into thunderous triumph. Meanwhile, with legends behind him and greatness ahead, the future of Oklahoma City wears number two.