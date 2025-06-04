Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Needs to Quit Popular OKC Thunder Habit for Personal Gain

“Like, there’s a certain seriousness that it takes to win in this league and there’s a certain fear you have to instill in a team in order to win. And I just don’t know if they’re instilling that fear in [other] teams with all the bromance and stuff after the game,” said Draymond Green earlier in the season. Clearly, he was not a fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder players’ demeanor after games. But fast forward to now, and Draymond seems to have noticed a change in the Thunder. Especially in the 2025 MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s sometimes shown glimpses of his laserlike focus.

That said, it’s usually hugs and giggles during OKC sideline interviews after games. Well, that or piling towels on sideline reporter, Nick Gallo. It’s clear that these players are an unserious bunch. But after questioning their mindset earlier in the season, Draymond had to give them their props. He mentioned the subtle change in the team that happened as they got deeper and explained how Shai could use it to propel himself further into greatness.

“Like, the messaging in the interviews changed. But in saying that, I do think they still go about their business the same way. It’s not like, ‘oh man, they made some huge change.’ Like, they go about their business, how they go about their business. What works for you, works for you. I personally still think it’d be incredible to see Shai in interviews by himself. I think it’d still do more for Shai’s brand to see Shai in interviews by himself,” said the 4x NBA Champion.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dray called Shai a “clear-cut leader” for the Thunder locker room. And perhaps that’s why he wants to see Shai in more interviews by himself. So that he can separate himself from the crowd. After all, there’s no arguing that he’s their best and most standout player, by a country mile. However, his perception within the league is yet to reach the level of say a LeBron James, a Stephen Curry, or even a Nikola Jokic.

What we and Green are getting at here is that teams don’t fear Shai like they do the aforementioned legends. And considering he’s the 2025 NBA MVP, who’s averaged over 30 points for the last 3 seasons, it’s clearly not his game that’s at fault. So like Dray said, it may come down to the message he’s putting out to the league. That said, we have seen Shai give us a sneak peek into his mentality as a ruthless performer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander channeled his inner Kobe Bryant during a particular sideline interview

There’s arguably no player who was colder than Kobe Bryant. The man practically oozed aura and charisma. And his Mamba Mentality? Well, even thinking about it kept lesser players in the league up at night, knowing neither their skills nor their drive could match Kobe’s. And during a sideline interview last March, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander channeled some of the Black Mamba’s mentality to explain how he does what he does on the court.

See, Shai had just tied the Thunder record for the most 30-balls in a season with his 47th coming in a game against the Miami Heat. And when Nick Gallo asked him how he’s so consistent, Shai dropped a bar. “My whole life is consistent,” he said, sending Jaylin and Jalen Williams into a frenzy. “Everything I do. From what I eat, to when I sleep, to my recovery, to my loved ones. Everything’s consistent. It’s a routine for me at this point,” said the Canadian guard.

via Imago Image Credits: IMAGN

And seeing the Mamba parallels isn’t hard. In that interview, Shai subtly explained what sets him apart from his rivals — his incorrigible work ethic. It’s something that remains a key part of his life, from his routine to his relationships. And we reckon this is the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that Draymond Green wants to see more of. And the Dubs veteran isn’t wrong.

While trolls online may call it “aura-farming”, more of these interviews are what Shai needs to grow his brand. But most importantly of all, statements like these plant a seed in his opponents’ heads. A seed that grows into a concern about being unprepared to face a player who’s always ready to dominate a game. And if he can, we might just see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ascend to another stratosphere of greatness.